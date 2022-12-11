Nasdaq and NYSE set to ease rules on capital raises in direct listings







The Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. The Nasdaq has won approval to expand limits on capital raises in direct listings in a bid to encourage more companies to use them, with the New York Stock Exchange soon to follow. Nasdaq Inc has won approval to expand limits on capital raises in direct listings in a bid to encourage more companies to use them, with the New York Stock Exchange soon to follow.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved Nasdaq’s request earlier this month and is expected to do the same for the NYSE’s proposal, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified while discussing d private information.

Representatives for the NYSE and SEC declined to comment.

Once we see the new issuance markets open up, it will be much more topical in terms of an alternative, Karen Snow, senior vice president and head of U.S. listings and earnings at Nasdaq, said in a statement. interview. This is a magic bullet, as you now have the ability to issue primary shares, not just secondary shares.

Revised rules on both exchanges could make direct listings more attractive to companies as an alternative to traditional initial public offerings. The changes will allow companies to raise more money in a direct listing, as well as gain broader investor participation.

The Nasdaq and NYSE already allow a company to raise money in a direct listing, but only if the shares are sold within the range stated in the company’s registration statement. This has proven to be too limiting and presents too high a risk of bid failure. As a result, no company has raised capital through a direct listing to date.

We’ve removed the friction with this solution, and you’ll see businesses large and small using it more consistently in the future, Snow said.

Nasdaq’s new rule will allow a company to sell stock at the opening auction at a price outside the range stated in its registration statement by up to 20% below and 80% above. above. It will also require the company listing the securities to retain and identify an underwriter.

The Nasdaq got a direct listing from Coinbase Global Inc. in 2021, which was the largest of its kind. Companies such as Slack Technologies Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, and Roblox Corp are listed on the NYSE.

In these direct listings, the companies did not issue any new shares. Unlike a traditional IPO, banks in a direct listing do not underwrite shares or allocate them to institutional investors the night before they begin trading. Instead, they are sold by shareholders on the day of listing based on market demand. One of the main advantages of a direct listing is that investors can sell shares without waiting for a lock-up period, usually six months, to expire.

Heralded by some as the cure for IPO shortcomings, there have only been 11 significant direct listings on US exchanges, with eyewear retailer Warby Parker Incs’ debut in September 2021 being one of the most recent.

The most recent big list was that of cannabis company Bright Green Corp, whose shares soared as high as $58 on their Nasdaq debut in May and have since fallen to around 53 cents.

Traditional IPOs set a record last year with more than 1,000 companies raising nearly $339 billion on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. So far this year, only 207 companies have raised a combined total of $24 billion, the data shows.

