Primary market: Three primary market IPOs next week to raise Rs 1,858 cr





Sula Vineyards, Landmark Cars and Abans Holdings – are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week to collectively raise Rs 1,858 crore. The first sales of shares in wine producer Sula Vineyards and Abans Holdings, the financial services arm of the Abans Group, will open for public subscription on December 12, while those in car dealership chain Landmark Cars will begin on Dec. 13, according to exchange data. This comes after 10 companies launched their IPOs in November. In 2022 so far, no less than 33 companies have launched their IPOs to mop up over Rs 55,000 crore. In 2021, 63 IPOs raised more than Rs 1.19 lakh crore, according to the data. Ankit Yadav, founder and director of Market Maestroo, said the three IPOs come at a time of rising interest rates. Typically, there is an opportunity to create wealth from IPOs in low rate scenarios where it is easy to borrow. “So today, with high rates, companies going IPOs have to be top-notch in fundamental terms,” ​​he added. Sula Vineyards’ IPO will be an entirely public offering (OFS) of 26,900,532 shares by the promoter, investors and other shareholders.

Those offloading shares through the OFS route are promoter, founder and CEO Rajeev Samant, and investors such as Cofintra, Haystack Investments Limited, Saama Capital III, Ltd, SWIP Holdings Limited, Verlinvest SA and Verlinvest France SA. The company has set a price range of Rs 340-357 per share for its IPO. At the upper end of the price range, public issuance is expected to reach Rs 960.35 crore. Sula Vineyards has been recognized as the market leader for wine variants including red, white and sparkling wines. The company distributes wines under a bouquet of popular brands such as Sula (its flagship brand), RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera & Dia. The initial sale of Abans Holdings shares includes a new issue of equity shares of up to 38 lakh and an offer to sell up to 90 lakh equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal. The proceeds from the new issue will be used to invest in its subsidiary NBFC Abans Finance, to finance the increase in its capital to meet future capital needs and general corporate purposes. The company, which has set a price range of Rs 256 to Rs 270 per share for its IPO, is expected to rise by Rs 345.6 crore at the upper end of the price range. The show will end on December 15. The company operates as a diversified global financial services business, providing non-bank financial company (NBFC) services, global institutional trading in stocks, commodities and currencies, securities brokerage for private clients, custody and asset management services, among others, to corporate, institutional and high net worth individuals. It currently has active businesses in six countries: the United Kingdom, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, China, Mauritius and India. The Rs 552 crore IPO of Landmark Cars consists of a new equity share issue totaling Rs 150 crore and an OFS of up to Rs 402 crore. Those selling shares through the OFS route are – TPG Growth II SF PTE Ltd, Sanjay Karsandas Thakker HUF, Aastha Limited and Garima Misra. Proceeds from the new issue will be used for debt payment and general corporate purposes. The price range has been set at Rs 481-506 per share for the IPO. Landmark Cars, backed by TPG, is one of India’s leading premium car retailers with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. The shares of these companies will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

