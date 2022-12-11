1 ETF That Could Make You A Stock Market Millionaire With Little To No Effort





Becoming a stock market millionaire may seem like a lofty goal, but it’s more achievable than you think, provided you have the right strategy. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a low-maintenance type of investment and they require very little effort on your part. With the right fund, you could potentially accumulate $1 million or more over time. Here’s how. The right ETF to grow your savings There are countless ETFs to choose from, and the right fund for you will largely depend on your risk tolerance and investment preferences. But there is one, in particular, that is a fantastic option for many investors: the S&P500 ETFs. An S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500 index itself. Each fund includes stocks from 500 of the largest companies in the United States, and when you own this type of ETF, you own a stake in all 500 of those stocks. S&P 500 ETFs are also safer than many other types of investments. Because they only contain stocks of the largest and most stable companies, they are much more likely to recover from periods of market volatility. In fact, in the past two decades alone, the S&P 500 has weathered the dotcom bubble burst, the Great Recession, the 2020 COVID-19 crash, and this year’s bear market. Even so, it’s still up about 170%. In other words, an S&P 500 ETF is extremely likely to recover from downturns. If you’re worried about protecting your money in a recession or bear market, this might be the right investment for you. Become a millionaire with the S&P 500 ETF Although they are relatively safe investments, ETFs can also help you earn a lot of money over time. Historically, the S&P 500 itself has earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year. While you’re unlikely to see 10% returns every year, the yearly highs and lows should be around 10% per year over time. The exact time it will take you to accumulate $1 million will greatly depend on how much you invest each month. The more you invest, the faster your savings will accumulate. Assuming you earn an average annual return of 10%, here’s roughly how long it will take you to reach $1 million based on how much you invest each month. Number of years Amount invested per month Total Savings 40 $200 $1.062 million 35 $325 $1.057 million 30 $525 $1.036 million 25 $850 $1.003 million 20 $1,500 $1.031 million While waiting decades to build a million-dollar portfolio doesn’t sound ideal, keep in mind that S&P 500 ETFs are passive investments and require almost no effort on your part. You won’t need to do research or make investment decisions on individual stocks. All you have to do is invest as much as you can afford each month and give your money time to grow. Even if you have no trading experience, an S&P 500 ETF can make you money. The key to successfully building wealth in the stock market is to start early. The sooner you start investing, the less you’ll need to contribute each month to reach your goal. By starting now, you will be well on your way to becoming a stock market millionaire.

