Most Gulf markets pull back on Fed rate woes and falling oil prices





Dec 11 (Reuters) – Most major Gulf stocks eased on Sunday as oil prices tumbled amid supply difficulties and uncertainty over Russia’s oil price cap, while the Egyptian index fell due to price corrections. The price of crude, which is fueling growth in the region, stood at $76.10 a barrel in volatile trading on Friday as growing fears of recession quashed any supply issues after weak economic data from China , Europe and the United States. Meanwhile, U.S. producer price data has also raised conflicting views, raising hopes of inflation moderation, but also concern that the Federal Reserve may need to hold rates higher interest for longer. Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and follow Fed policy decisions closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from any monetary tightening. Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA, noted that GCC stock markets could experience high volatility later this week ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. “Additionally, oil prices could see a further downtrend this week as recession fears could fuel demand concerns, with the European cap on Russian oil prices remaining a source of uncertainty,” added Murad. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) fell 1.1%, with oil giant and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) losing 1.8% and luxury property developer Retal Urban Development Company (4322.SE) losing 0.7%. However, Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) and ACWA Power (2082.SE) jumped 2% and 4.4% respectively. ACWA Power announced Friday that it has signed a $1.5 billion deal with Power China. Read more The Saudi National Bank, in a stock exchange filing, said it secured a 9.88% stake in Credit Suisse Group after the latter completed the final part of its 4 billion Swiss franc fundraising (4, $28 billion) by placing shares with a group of institutional investors led by Saudi Arabia. National Bank. Meanwhile, official data released on Sunday showed the Saudi economy grew 8.8% in the third quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, driven mainly by a surge in oil-related activity. Read more The Qatari index (.QSI) fell 0.4%, led by a 1% decline in Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) and a 0.8 drop in conglomerate Industries Qatar. (IQCD.QA) Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue chip index (.EGX30) also fell 1.7%, ending eight straight days of gains. The gauge briefly crossed the 15,000 mark and hit its highest level in more than three years, boosted by the longest winning streak of the year. Separately, Egypt’s Central Bank said on Thursday that the country’s core inflation rose to 21.5 percent year-on-year in November from 19.0 percent in October. Read more Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bangalore Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

