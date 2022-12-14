ESG Push In Indian Capital Markets: Social Stock Exchange (SSE) Framework – Commodities/Derivatives/Exchanges

To print this article, all you need to do is be registered or log in to Mondaq.com.

1. INTRODUCTION

The capital markets authority, Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has announced a framework for the social stock market in 2022 to give social enterprises another option to raise funds.

The recommendations of a working group and a technical group, convened by the regulator, served as the basis for the development of the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) framework.

A social stock exchange is a place for social entrepreneurs involved in creating positive social impact to list stocks and raise funds. Such an exchange would be beneficial for companies seeking funding as well as social investors looking for legitimate companies operating in social sectors. It would be a different component inside the existing Indian stock exchanges. Unlike traditional stock exchanges, the SSE has a higher purpose which should be represented in its governance, structure and operations.

2. THE OPERATION OF THE SSE IN THE WORLD

A recent development in India is the Social Stock Exchange (SSE), which basically allows social entrepreneurs to register in order to raise funds in the form of loan or capital. The Honorable Minister of Finance had recommended that we launch initiatives in the same direction within the framework of the SEBI regulations, as indicated in the “budget speech” for the financial year 2019-2020. In conclusion, a technical group was created in May 2021 after the Social Exchange Task Force was created in September 2019. SEBI issued a notification on July 25, 2022 to amend the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements), 2018 and add Chapter XA, which deals only with social scholarship.

Brazil was the first country to implement an SSE in 2003, but it is no longer used. The establishment of social stock exchanges in the world is represented in the following table:

S. No. SSE name year of establishment Country 1. Social and Environmental Grant (BVSA) 2003 Brazil 2. Social Investment Exchange (SASIX) 2006 South Africa 3. Social grant (BVS) 2009 Portugal 4. Impact Exchange (IX) 2013 Singapore 5. Social Enterprise Login (SVX) 2013 Canada 6. British SSE 2013 UK seven. Jamaica SSE 2019 Jamaica

*Among these, only three are active including Canada, Jamaica and Singapore; while the other four are no longer in operation.

3. KEY POINTS OF THE INTERNATIONAL SSE SCENARIO

3.1. A key element of influence on the structure of the SSE is played by national regulations and tax laws

Some countries grant legal recognition to social enterprises to facilitate their listing and ensure that these organizations generate both financial and socio-environmental returns. Others authorize and receive, in addition to receiving donations, enabling them to issue debt securities. Some countries have specific mechanisms on exchanges that allow trading in unlisted securities or provide exemptions from full disclosure and sale requirements.

3.2. For-profit and non-profit organizations are housed in most SSEs

Developed countries with mature financial and capital markets have used small businesses to build impact investment spaces for revenue-generating nonprofits and for-profit entities, while developing countries have tried to be more inclusive of nonprofits. The structure of the SSE may favor organizations not necessarily based on their quality or efficiency, but on the language of their market, or employing English-speaking talent from the private sector, instead of focusing on local organizations and/or smaller bases. All SSEs offer a variety of capacity building services to social organisations, ranging from basic support in meeting eligibility criteria, assistance with monitoring and reporting, to tailored services such as than business consulting.

3.3. SSEs focus on a few important thematic areas

While SSEs are generally independent of causes, they are likely to perpetuate funding imbalances towards thematic areas that are more visible and amenable to revenue streams. A review of 123 projects listed across six ESCOs showed that environmental projects were the most popular (25% of all projects), mainly due to the dominance of social enterprises in sectors such as clean technology. These were followed by projects focusing on livelihoods, health care and people with disabilities. Mental health, gender-based violence, elderly care and policy advocacy projects were less common. Most ESCOs prioritize project funding over core fundraising to help define and evolve organizational processes and systems.

3.4. Although ESCOs allow for a variety of donors and investors, institutional investors are more prevalent

All SSEs currently in operation accept institutional investors as well as retail investors, including those who make one-time and smaller donations (foundations or high net worth individuals with regular and larger donations). The lack of acceptable products that balance risk and return, regulatory restrictions and the high cost of managing them limit the options for ordinary investors. In order to generate demand for their services and raise awareness among stakeholders of the conditions and intricacies of financing social organizations, the majority of SSEs also place emphasis on raising awareness among investors and funders.

3.5. SSEs have robust metrics to measure and report on, but they don’t always capture impact

All SSEs require impact measurement and reporting from social organizations before and after registration, but reflect the challenges the social sector faces in developing robust, contextualized measurement and outcome models. Outcome indicators, such as coverage in terms of number of people reached, are the most commonly reported metrics. Some SSEs require mandatory third-party verification of reported impact. Most small businesses measure their own impact by the number of projects and thematic areas they have supported as well as the amount of funds raised.

Very few SSEs are able to capture broader changes in the ecosystem of social organization, including the enabling and standardizing policies and lower transaction costs that they claim to catalyze.

3.6. ESCOs face challenges of scale and sustainability

Of the eight SSEs considered in the study, three are active (Canada, Jamaica, Singapore), one (India) is proposed and four (Brazil, Portugal, South Africa, United Kingdom) are no longer in operation. The ability of social grants to cover their costs, as well as the nature of early SSEs, were highlighted as relevant factors for the sustainability of the SSE. Seven SSEs received charitable funds to help them grow and launch their businesses, but this was often not enough to cover operational expenses as the SSEs did not charge enough for their services due to lack of scale and request.

3.7. SSEs could contribute to the development of the social sector

Most small businesses have played a role in strengthening social sectors in their respective countries through the introduction of impact reporting and standardized benchmarks, instigating policy changes to empower the sector, encourage transparency and build trust between different stakeholders such as government, social organizations, businesses and the public. However, this role has been limited by the relatively small scope and duration of many SSEs.

4. SOCIAL SCHOLARSHIP IN INDIA

The Honorable Minister of Finance, as part of the budget speech for the financial year 2019-2020, had proposed to take steps to establish a social stock exchange, under the regulatory framework of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, for the listing social enterprises and voluntary organizations.

Subsequently, SEBI, in September 2019, constituted a working group (WG) to make recommendations on possible structures and mechanisms in the field of the securities market. The working group was composed of representatives of actors active in the field of social protection, social impact investment, representatives of the Ministry of Finance, stock exchanges and NGOs.

The task force had a series of consultations with various stakeholders, including voluntary organizations, social enterprises and philanthropic organizations, to assess the challenges they face in raising funds/donating funds.

Accordingly, SEBI constituted in September 2020 a technical group on the SSE to make recommendations on issues related to the scope of work, eligibility criteria and regulation of social auditors. The Technical Group (TG) also reviewed the public comments received on the Task Force report. The WG relied on the recommendations of the WG.

