The end of the fantastic stock market brings relief and pressure to short sellers

Short sellers had much to be thankful for in 2022 for plummeting stocks, the abrupt end of easy money and a historic energy crisis.

The combination catapulted short-selling hedge funds, which profit from a fall in a stock’s price, into the limelight, ending the largely fruitless run they endured in the longer bull market. of a decade.

Renaud Saleur, a former trader at Soros Fund Management who now heads Geneva-based hedge fund Anaconda Invest, enjoyed a year he could hardly have scripted better.

Saleur points to the opportunities offered by the last bull market roaring years, when loss-making tech companies were touted, Spacs boomed and the hunt for yield often turned reckless.

Things were so fanciful; now they’re less gimmicky, said Saleur, whose long-short energy hedge fund is up 48% this year, and profited from bets against British hydrogen energy group ITM Power and Danish wind turbine maker Vestas. .

Short selling, one of the hedge fund industry’s most well-known and controversial strategies, reached pre-bull market highs, notably during the collapse of banks such as Northern Rock during the financial crisis. and the demise of tech stocks during the dotcom meltdown just over 20 years ago. from.

The prospect of another golden period encouraged short sellers to launch a series of funds. Daniel Yu and Cyrus de Weck, who respectively founded Gotham City Research and Portsea Asset Management, recently joined forces to create a hedge fund.

Jim Chanos, best known for correctly predicting the collapse of energy group Enron two decades ago, is managing a new fund for European investors, while Martin Stapleton, a respected short seller who previously worked at Gladstone, has raised funds for a new fund, Perbak Capital.

At the same time, others are finally seeing their perseverance pay off.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



Recently, we’ve seen more absolute return from the short book, said Chris Crawford, who manages a long-short hedge fund for Eric Sturdza Investments. Reality is setting in for these companies, he said, referring to unprofitable groups investors rushed into during the bull market.

Rising interest rates have increased pressure on companies whose business models rely on access to cheap debt, while making the projected future cash flows of high-growth but unprofitable technology companies less attractive.

Besides exposing corporate fragility with a seductive but profitless narrative, the seismic shift in interest rates has helped short sellers in other ways.

Short sellers, who borrow shares and then sell them back into the market, hold cash with their broker until they complete a trade, ideally buying the shares back at a lower price. Higher rates now mean the interest earned on that money exceeds the cost of borrowing the stock, according to data from Goldman Sachs, earning them a net profit even before any gains on the bet itself.

The chilling effect of the stock market crash on retail investors, especially those who rushed into so-called meme stocks, was also a boon.

Some managers such as D1 Daniel Sundheim have considered cutting short positions after suffering big losses in last year’s GameStop fiasco, while some have switched from single-stock betting to index betting to limit losses . But now many feel more confident to bet against individual stocks again, industry insiders say, knowing they are less likely to be targeted by retail investors.

James Hanbury, fund manager at Odey Asset Management, told investors in material seen by the Financial Times that this year had been by far his best fund since its launch in 2009 to make money on shorts. They include former AMC Entertainment meme stock and a proxy for the Cathie Woods ARK Innovation fund.

Many short sellers have suffered from the so-called everything rally during the coronavirus pandemic, when central banks unleashed more stimulus.

While this year’s 17% drop in the S&P 500 and 30% drop in the Nasdaq proved a welcome relief, a falling stock market still carries dangers for short sellers whose pitch to investors rests on their ability to identify the weakest companies.

After the golden opportunity presented by the collapse of high-priced speculative stocks this year, Goldman Sachs’ unprofitable technology index fell 60% in 2022, finding new short trades has become more difficult.

Jacob Mitchell, founder of Antipodes Partners, which manages around $7 billion in assets, said his fund had its best six-month streak for short-selling profits in the first half of this year since it launched there. seven and a half years ago. The shorts that worked kept working, he said.

But he added: Now it’s not so obvious. You can’t say it’s a slam-dunk short.

Managers have also had to deal with vicious bear market rallies, which can shake them out of their positions. The Nasdaq rebounded 23% from mid-June to mid-August and gained 8% in a week in early November.

For the first time since the beginning of this bear market, [the] most shorted [European] the names are having a real rally and causing major discomfort in short cash books, investment bank Morgan Stanley said in an early November note to clients seen by the Financial Times.

You need to have some nerve and be able to hold the position because short coverage is very fierce, Anacondas Saleur said, referring to when short sellers scramble to buy back stocks during a rally to limit losses.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



While many stocks have fallen this year, their movements are increasingly correlated with the S&P 500, which means managers are more exposed to overall movements in the level of the index.

The correlation between the S&P 500 and its member stocks has risen sharply this year, according to data from Bloomberg. This has often made life difficult for funds that manage what are known as pairs, a bet on one security rising with a bet on another falling, often in the same sector.

Hedge fund Sandbar recently wrote to investors highlighting how large, one-way moves have taken place in the markets for so many days this year, which has not been helpful for fund pairs.

Recommended

All of this served to erode the profits of short sellers in the bear market. While the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund Short VIP Index of funds favoring short ideas is down 11% this year, bringing gains to managers, it’s less than the fall in the S&P index, indicating that the funds have not picked the best stocks to bet against.

BlackRock’s star manager Alister Hibbert, one of the most successful long-short traders, has moved his fund this year to position itself for bearish equities, but still lost around 12.7% over the course of the year. of the period, according to people familiar with the numbers.

Eric Sturdzas Crawford said he recently held his positions for a shorter period to weather market volatility.

Eighty percent of the time the short circuit doesn’t work, he said. Twenty percent of the time, if you’re good at it, you are.

With many predicting that 2023 will be another lackluster year for equity markets, short sellers will be under pressure to prove they can emerge as one of the few winners.

Additional reporting by Dan McCrum