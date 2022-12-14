Stocks jump after inflation cools more than expected





Wall Street applauded the latest inflation data. Major tech stocks, including Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), owner of Google Alphabet (GOOGL) and parent Facebook Metaplatforms (META) recorded particularly notable gains. But one Nasdaq leader was missing from the market party: Elon Musk’s Tesla. Shares of You’re here (TSLA) fell more than 2% on Tuesday, hitting a new 52-week low in the process. Tesla stock has now plunged more than 50% this year. Is the fact that Musk seems to spend a lot of time focusing on Twitter, his new $44 billion social media toy, a problem? “Clearly, [Tesla’s] share price performance has been impacted by the relentless noise that has surrounded Twitter since Elon Musk completed its acquisition in late October,” CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson said in a recent report. Nelson nevertheless has a “strong buy” on Tesla, noting in particular that he thinks concerns that Musk will have to sell more Tesla stock to help Twitter are overblown. But Wedbush’s Dan Ives, who has criticized Musk since the deal was struck on Twitter, is still voicing his concerns. He said in a late November report that “the circus spectacle on Twitter continues with Musk laser-focused on straightening out this troubled platform while creating day-to-day controversy.” Ives added that “Twitter’s public relations twilight zone is visible to the world and advertisers stay at a distance while the content moderation wild card Musk is front and center.” Musk’s penchant for controversial (and potentially alienating) tweets doesn’t help. That’s not good news for Twitter or Tesla. Ives said there were legitimate concerns about “the deterioration of the Musk brand associated with Tesla.” It’s too early to tell if consumers will start avoiding Tesla cars because they don’t like what the CEO is saying on Twitter. But Ives thinks investors are obviously worried. “At the end of the day, Musk is Tesla and Tesla is Musk,” he said.

