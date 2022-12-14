Microsoft and London Stock Exchange agree 10-year £2.3bn cloud deal





The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) will spend at least €2.3 billion on Microsoft cloud services as part of a 10-year deal to transform its data and analytics business. Microsoft has also purchased a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group as part of the deal, which will see trading data and analytics infrastructure transformed using the Microsoft cloud and artificial intelligence ( AI). As part of this, the exchange’s data platform and other key technology infrastructure will migrate to Microsoft’s Azure cloud environment. The exchange said this would build on progress in integrating financial data giant Refinitiv, which it acquired for $22 billion in 2019. Refinitiv, formerly known as Thomson Reuters financial and risk business prior to its acquisition by Blackstone Group in October 2018, is three-pronged: it provides data platforms that go to trading floors to give investment firms the latest insights to help them make investment decisions ‘investment ; it handles large volumes of foreign exchange transactions; and it supports major bank compliance activities, such as anti-money laundering (AML). The acquisition brought the London Stock Exchange into the realm of financial data rather than primarily trading. She has combined her expertise in high-speed trading with data science to attract clients from the financial sector. As part of the latest agreement with Microsoft, Scott Guthrie, group executive vice president of cloud software and artificial intelligence giants, will become a non-executive director of the exchange, once approved. London Stock Exchange CEO David Schwimmer said the move is an important step in LSEG’s journey to become the world leader in financial market infrastructure and data. He added: Bringing together our core datasets, analytics and global customer base with Microsoft’s comprehensive and trusted cloud services and global reach creates attractive revenue growth opportunities for both companies. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said: “Advances in cloud and AI will fundamentally transform the way financial institutions research, interact and transact across asset classes, and adapt to changing market conditions. market. Our partnership will bring together the industry leadership of the London Stock Exchange Group with the confidence and breadth of the Microsoft Cloud spanning Azure, AI and Teams to create next-generation services that will enable our customers to drive business insights , to automate complex and time-consuming processes. consumer processes and ultimately doing more with less.

