Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday December 14
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference in Washington, November 2, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Fed Decision Day
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its key rate by half a percentage point later on Wednesday. The markets have integrated it. Instead, investors will carefully scrutinize the Fed’s updated rate forecast and listen carefully to what Chairman Jerome Powell says at his press conference following the rate announcement. Economists expect the Fed to stick to its tough line on inflation, even after two consecutive months of cooling in the consumer price index. The shares have risen for two consecutive sessions. That could be tested on Wednesday, depending on how tough the Fed talks are. Read live market updates here.
2. SBF in jail as Congress dissects FTX collapse
FTX Group CEO John J. Ray speaks during a US House Financial Services Committee hearing investigating the collapse of the now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX after the arrest of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Capitol Hill in Washington on December 13, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
A Bahamian judge ruled on Tuesday that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be held in jail without bail. Bankman-Fried faces multiple federal charges of conspiracy and fraud in the United States, where regulators have also accused him of carrying out massive fraud. His lawyers reportedly intend to fight extradition. In Washington, meanwhile, FTX’s new CEO, liquidation expert John J. Ray, explained to lawmakers what led to the crypto company’s downfall. “It’s really just old-fashioned embezzlement. It’s just taking customers’ money and using it for your own purposes. Not sophisticated at all,” he said. declared.
3. Do we have an agreement?
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., walks to the Senate Democrats luncheon on Capitol Hill on Dec. 13, 2022.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
It looks like it at the moment. Congressional leaders said on Tuesday that they had reached agreement on a framework for a spending package that will keep government open. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., announced the agreement with House Appropriations Chairman Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Senate Appropriations Vice Chairman , Richard Shelby, R-Ala. “If all goes well, we should be able to complete a set of omnibus credits by December 23,” Shelby said in a statement. Lawmakers did not disclose details of the deal.
4. Google is slowing down AI chat
Jeff Dean, Head of Artificial Intelligence at Google LLC, speaks at a Google AI event in San Francisco, California, U.S., Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Executives at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, are aware of the hype surrounding OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the new artificial intelligence chatbot that is captivating social media dwellers with its ability to produce short basic essays. But Google is in no rush to offer similar products. Company executives would rather continue refining what they have in development than risk Google’s reputation, according to a new report from CNBC’s Jennifer Elias. “We’re absolutely looking to get these things into real products and into things that highlight the language model more rather than under the covers, which is where we’ve used them so far,” said Jeff Dean. , the head of Google. AI division, employees said at a recent town hall. “But, it’s super important that we get it right.”
5. Drones attack Kyiv
Rescuers and police experts examine the remains of a drone following a strike on an administrative building in Kyiv on December 14, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images
Russia has launched a new wave of drone attacks on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, continuing to rely on Iranian-made weapons to wreak havoc on civilians and infrastructure in the former Soviet nation. Meanwhile, NBC News reports that the United States is preparing to send one of its Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. The system would help Ukraine fend off Russian missile strikes. The Pentagon is expected to announce the decision this week. Read Live War Updates here.
Carmen Reinicke, Patti Domm, Rohan Goswami, Brian Schwartz, Jennifer Elias and CNBC’s Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.
