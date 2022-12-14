Eight men charged over $114 million securities fraud scheme orchestrated via social media | Takeover bid

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Texas returned an indictment that was unsealed yesterday, charging eight men with conspiracy to commit securities fraud for a long-running pump-and-dump scheme based on the social media.

According to court documents, Edward Constantinescu, aka Constantin, 38, of Montgomery, Texas; Perry PJ Matlock, 38, of The Woodlands, Texas; John Rybarczyk, 32, of Spring, Texas; Gary Deel, 28, of Beverly Hills, Calif.; Stefan Hrvatin, 35, of Miami, Florida; Tom Cooperman, 34, of Beverly Hills, California; Mitchell Hennessey, 23, of Hoboken, New Jersey; and, Dan Knight, 23, of Houston, Texas, allegedly participated in a massive securities fraud conspiracy in which the defendants used their vast social media presence on Twitter and Discord to generate interest in particular securities by publishing false and misleading information in order to pump up the prices of these securities, while concealing their intention to later dispose of their shares by selling them at artificially inflated prices. From or around January 2020 to or around April 2022, the defendants profited at least approximately $114 million from their scheme.

Securities fraud victimizes innocent investors and undermines the integrity of our public markets, said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. As these charges demonstrate, the department will continue to prosecute those who defraud investors by spreading false and misleading information, including on social media, to line their pockets.

According to the indictment, the defendants collectively had more than 1.5 million Twitter followers to whom they allegedly spread false and misleading information about the securities they pumped and dumped in connection with the indicted scheme. In addition to their Twitter presence, the defendants also allegedly run an online community for individual stock traders called Atlas Trading, which the defendants touted as one of the world’s largest free online communities for stock traders. individuals and had a chat room called Atlas Trading Discord. The defendants also allegedly used Atlas Trading Discord to spread false and misleading information about the securities they pumped and dumped as part of the charged scheme.

We are committed to protecting the investing public from market manipulation schemes, however executed, said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani of the Southern District of Texas. While some are using advances in technology and social media to prey on the public, our office will be at the forefront of prosecuting this area of ​​fraud.

According to the indictment, the defendants allegedly used the following handles on Twitter and Discord to perpetuate the scheme:

As further alleged in the indictment, the defendants used their social media credibility to maximize their own profits at the expense of their followers, posing as skilled traders by posting photos showing their profits and trading style. extravagant lives, and encouraging people to follow them on social media to share their financial gains.

Corporate fraud remains a priority for the FBI because it victimizes investors and erodes public confidence in the securities markets, said Deputy Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigations Division. The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain committed to identifying, investigating, and prosecuting those who seek to undermine America’s financial market and investors.

All defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Additionally, Constantin is charged with three counts of securities fraud and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified illegal activities; Both Matlock and Deel are charged with five counts of securities fraud; Rybarczyk is charged with four counts of securities fraud; and Hrvatin, Cooperman and Hennessey are each charged with two counts of securities fraud.

The defendants made their first court appearances yesterday. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for conspiracy to commit securities fraud and each count of securities fraud. Constantin also faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted of engaging in illegal monetary transactions. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI field office in Houston is investigating the case.

Deputy Chief Scott Armstrong and District Attorney John J. Liolos of the Criminal Divisions Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Heyward Carter III for the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.

If you believe you are a victim in this case, please contact the Fraud Section Victim Witness Unit toll-free at (888) 549-3945 or by email at [email protected] You are also encouraged to visit our web page for this case at https://www.justice.gov/criminal-vns/case/united-states-v-constantinescu-et-al.

An indictment is only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.