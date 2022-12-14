Banks must prepare for CFPB investigations into overdraft practices and fees | Knowledge

In September 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a consent order against a major national bank for charging unfair and abusive overdraft fees. In support of its action, the Bureau noted that many of the bank’s customers did not understand the bank’s overdraft practices or how to reasonably avoid incurring overdraft charges. Specifically, the Bureau challenged overdraft fees charged to customers on certain transactions (ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases) that had sufficient account balances at the time the transactions were initiated by the customer and authorized by the bank, but were insufficient at the time of settlement (often referred to as “positive authorization, negative settlement” or “APSN” transactions).

CFPB Advice

Then, in October 2022, the Bureau issued Financial Consumer Protection Circular 2022-06 to provide formal guidance on the matter, announcing that “financial institutions have created serious barriers for consumers to make informed decisions about their use of overdraft services”. As a result, and as part of the CFPB’s “Unwanted Fee Initiative”, the Bureau concluded that overdraft fees on APSN (and other transactions that consumers would not reasonably expect to give rise to such charges) are likely to be unfair and abusive in violation of consumer protection laws. 1

This position was likely based on a CFPB study showing that overdraft and insufficient funds (NSF) revenue was estimated at $15.47 billion in 2019. Three large national banks generated 44% of total bank revenue whose assets exceed $1 billion. The CFPB found that although regional banks and smaller banks received lower total revenue from overdraft fees, consumers were similarly affected. Additionally, the CFPB condemned the practice of many banks of charging overdraft fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the position of the CFPB and the unpopularity of overdraft fees with consumers, some banks, large and small, have recently decided to abolish overdraft fees altogether. Nevertheless, it is important to note that courts have ruled that overdraft fees, when accompanied by clear and complete disclosures and knowingly agreed to by customers, are legal and can be collected.2 However, as we have seen under the current leadership of the CFPB, the Bureau continues to take aggressive stances in the name of consumer protection despite conflicting legislative and judicial authorities.

The CFPB has recently tended to regulate through enforcement rather than rulemaking and, as evidenced by recent consent orders, the Bureau expects all industry participants to know and follow the the agency’s underlying legal basis for orders and any related guidance issued. Following the entry of the September Consent Order, several banks received letters from the CFPB requesting information on overdraft fee policies and practices. Notably, the CFPB focuses on an “unfair and abusive” argument, rather than a theory of deception. In these letters, the CFPB takes an aggressive and adversarial stance on overdraft fees and makes it clear that the Bureau expects banks to 1) eliminate overdraft fees or 2) be able to demonstrate the Customers’ knowledge, understanding and acceptance of any overdraft protection policies and fees.

Takeaway meals

Because of the CFPB’s current philosophy and stance on overdraft policies and fees, despite apparent legal disputes, banks should consider taking steps from a risk management perspective to implement implement sound policies and procedures regarding their overdraft practices. Banks should also expect inquiries from the CFPB during supervisory reviews regarding these policies and practices. If these policies and practices are deemed inadequate by the CFPB, banks should be prepared to implement a remediation plan for consumers affected by overdraft charges in the past.

How can we help you

Holland & Knight’s consumer protection defense and compliance team includes a strong CFPB and Federal Trade Commission practice, with experienced attorneys who are recognized as thought leaders in the field. The firm has represented dozens of companies and individuals in federal and state investigations relating to advertising, marketing practices, privacy and data security, consumer credit, telemarketing and debt collection, saving customers from significant financial loss, public scrutiny and the need to make changes to their core business. Commercial operations.

For more information or questions about the specific impact of the CFPB Consent Order, contact the authors.

Remarks

1 CFPB, Consumer Financial Protection Circular 2022-06, “Practices for Assessing Unexpected Overdraft Charges“, October 26, 2022.

2 See Video Trax, Inc. vs. NationsBank, NA, 33 F. Supp. 2d 1041, 1054 (SD Fla. 1998), affirmed, 205 F.3d 1358 (11th Cir. 2000) (stating that an overdraft fee “is not made usurious by a depositor’s agreement to pay the commission according to his delinquency, because the payment or non-payment of this fee is entirely within the control of the depositor.”); see also Hernandez vs. Wells Fargo Bank New Mexico, NA2006-NMCA-018, 139 NM 68, 128 P.3d 496 (stating that an overdraft fee is not per se illegal under the unfair practices law; instead, the consumer plaintiff must demonstrate that the commission is “inadmissible” based on the consumer’s lack of knowledge of the fees or a gross discrepancy between the value received by the consumer and the price paid for the fees).

The information in this alert is intended for the general education and knowledge of our readers. It is not intended to be, and should not be used as, the sole source of information when analyzing and resolving a legal issue, and it should not substitute for legal advice, which is based on a specific factual analysis. In addition, the laws of each jurisdiction are different and constantly changing. This information is not intended to create, and receipt of it does not constitute, an attorney-client relationship. If you have specific questions regarding a particular factual situation, you are encouraged to consult the authors of this publication, your Holland & Knight representative or other competent legal counsel.