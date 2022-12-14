The SEC undertakes a radical overhaul of the American stock market

The top US market watchdog has released the outline of the most sweeping overhaul of stock trading in more than a decade, with the aim of improving prices for retail investors.

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said the markets weren’t as fair and competitive as they could be, as he and other commissioners began a meeting Wednesday to discuss and vote on four rule proposals.

Markets have become increasingly hidden, especially for individual investors, he added in prepared remarks. This is partly because there is no level playing field between the different parts of the market: wholesalers, dark pools and enlightened exchanges.

Taken together, the proposals would produce the biggest changes to US stock trading rules since 2005 by injecting more competition into trade execution activity for retail investors.

Among the rules proposed by regulators, a new auction system would require brokers to offer retail investors orders below $200,000 to a wider group of trading venues. Another, on so-called best execution, would require brokers to document exactly how they reviewed sites to ensure they were getting the best price.

Currently, the definition of best execution is set by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, not the SEC.

I think a best execution standard is too important, too central to the SEC’s mandate to protect investors, not to have it on the books as commission rule text, Gensler said.

The proposals have the potential to boost activity on exchanges by allowing them to offer share prices in fractions of a penny, as over-the-counter dark pools and wholesale traders already do.

An increase in trading by retail investors during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the practice of order flow payment, in which retail brokers such as Robinhood were paid by large trading companies such as Citadel Securities to route customer orders to them.

Although the practice helps brokers offer discounted prices or free trades, the SEC is concerned that it may not produce the best prices for customers. The regulators’ research estimates retail investors are losing up to $1.5 billion a year, or 1.08 cents per $100 traded, due to what they describe as a lack of competition.

Gensler said that in September, off-exchange trading accounted for 42% of all equity trading volume. Previous data showed that this share was around one-third in 2009. Up to 80% of trading in some small-cap stocks has recently taken place outside of so-called lit venues such as stock exchanges.

While the SEC’s proposals would not prohibit payment for order flow, they would likely make it much less attractive to brokers and wholesalers.

If a majority of SEC commissioners vote to publish them on Wednesday, the proposals will be open for comment until at least March 31.

Recommended

The commissioners began Wednesday’s meeting by approving a final rule that will require company executives to wait 90 days to sell shares after establishing the so-called 10b5-1 plans, which are designed to allow the automatic sale of shares. while respecting the rules on insider trading.

The cooling-off period would end a controversial practice in which executives sell shares within days of creating a plan, raising suspicions they may have acted with inside information.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said the revised rule would allow insiders to trade without fear of liability while making it harder to misuse the rules.