Stock market live: Fed decision in focus as bulls brace for Santa’s rally | Arena

Stocks hold steady heading into the final hours of trading ahead of the Fed’s December rate decision at 2:00 p.m. EST.

U.S. stock futures traded flat on Wednesday as the dollar fell against its global peers and Treasury bond yields stabilized as investors anxiously watched the Federal Reservedecision on key interest rates later in the session.

A sweeter than expected inflation reading for November sparked a sharp rise in investor sentiment on Tuesday, as core consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in nearly two years as the stock CPI fell for a fifth straight month amid falling gasoline, used car and airfare prices.

Traders immediately reassessed their bets on short-term Fed rate hikes, including the chances of a so-called terminal Federal funds rate – the point at which the central bank will pause in its recent tightening cycle – below 5%. Today’s Fed decision, however, is still likely to provide a 50 basis point rate hike that will take the benchmark lending rate to a range between 4.25% and 4.5%, according to futures tracked by CME Group’s FedWatch.

Bond markets are also pricing in a softer stance from the Fed, with yields on benchmark 2-year Treasuries slipping to 2.184% in overnight trades while 10-years held steady at around 3.499%.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, fell 0.11% to 103.868 after hitting a six-month low of 103.570 in yesterday’s session immediately. after November CPI data.

The Fed will also release a series of projections from its board of governors later today showing where the 18 members (there is currently one vacancy) expect the midpoint of the fed funds rate to be at the end. each of the next three years. . The so-called ‘dot plots’, which are published anonymously, provide markets with a broad indication of where and when the Fed is likely to pause its current rate hike cycle.

Chairman Jerome Powell hinted earlier this month that this so-called terminal rate could be higher than current market expectations, and higher than the 4.625% predicted by the “dot plot” published in September. However, Committee members expressed the need for smaller rate increases as they track their cumulative impact on the economy, suggesting the prospect of a lower terminal rate for at least part of the group.

“The Fed has signaled that it agrees with the market consensus for a 0.50% hike this week, but a falcon Chairman Powell’s press conference could be a catalyst for some retracement,” said Lawrence Gillum, fixed income strategist for LPL Financial. However, with the second CPI reading weaker than expected today, the market may be right.

On Wall Street, stocks eye modest opening bell gains ahead of the Fed’s decision at 2:00 p.m. S&P500 indicating a bump of 1 and those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggesting a 20 point lead. The tech-focused Nasdaq expects a 10-point decline.

Global oil prices have risen following a report from the International Energy Agency that indicates firm global demand heading into next year as China’s economy reopens and sanctions limit the sale of Russian crude.

The Paris-based IEA said global demand is expected to reach around 101.6 million barrels per day next year, a level broadly in line with forecasts published yesterday by OPEC. Global production, however, is expected to exceed demand in the early months of next year, which will help overall supply thanks in part to record production rates from the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude contracts for February delivery, the global benchmark, were last up 72 cents in the session at $81.40 a barrel, while WTI contracts for January were 69 cents lower at 76 $.08 a barrel.

Overnight in Asia, stocks edged higher amid optimism that China’s continued easing of Covid restrictions will revive consumer and business activity in the world’s second-largest economy, although a A closely-watched survey of Japan’s near-term economic projections showed a decline in sentiment that suggests firmer headwinds in the region heading into early next year.

The MSCI regional index ex-Japan rose 0.98% as markets approached the close, while the Nikkei 225 closed up 0.72% in Tokyo.

In Europe, the region-wide Stoxx 600 was down 0.28% at the start of trading while London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.12% as both markets braced for policy decisions. interest rates from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England tomorrow in Frankfurt and London respectively.