S&P/TSX Composite Index and U.S. markets reverse morning gains and close

Canada’s main stock index lost more than half a percent on Wednesday, reversing slight mid-morning gains, while U.S. markets were also down at the close after starting the day on a more bullish streak.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 131.81 points to 19,891.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 142.29 points to 33,966.35. The S&P 500 index fell 24.33 points to 3,995.32, while the Nasdaq composite fell 85.92 points to 11,170.89.

Mackenzie Investments economist Jules Boudreau said the market was doing surprisingly well considering Wednesday was the Federal Reserve’s last rate hike of the year.

“It’s a bit of a headache,” he said.

Boudreau said he expects a more intense market reaction to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve rate decision.

While the half-percentage-point hike itself was no surprise, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments were quite hawkish, Boudreau noted, making clear the Fed’s intention to continue to raise rates in 2023.

“I would say in 2022 we haven’t had a Fed meeting where the market reaction was as subdued as it was now,” he said. “Overall, I would say it’s surprising that markets aren’t falling further.”

For example, the Dow Jones fell more than 1.5% on the day of the last Fed rate hike, compared to less than 0.5% this time around.

This muted reaction may be due to overall positive sentiment, seasonal trends and light positioning among investors, Boudreau said.

“There’s less room for markets to go down on news, like we see today. And on the other end, when we get positive news, we’re much more likely to get those big pops like we’ve seen it around CPI release dates over the past few months and previous messages from the Fed.

The past week has been flat for the TSX, he said, with volatility at pre-pandemic lows.

Powell’s comments echoed Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s speech on Monday, in which he warned inflation will be tough to beat, but his U.S. counterpart was more aggressive, said Boudeau. The Bank of Canada has said it will be data-driven in its rate decisions going forward, leaving room for the possibility that it will not raise rates further, while the Fed’s path is clearer, he said.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.74 cents US versus 73.82 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract rose US$1.89 to US$77.28 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 51 cents to US$6.43 per mmBTU.

The gap between the WTI and Canadian benchmarks is wide right now due to the Keystone pipeline leak, Goudreau said. He said the leak also helps explain much of Wednesday’s overall rise in oil prices despite higher inventories, and why Canadian energy stocks aren’t having as good a day as oil prices.

The TSX energy index was essentially unchanged on Wednesday, while most other sectors posted small losses.

The February gold contract was down US$6.80 at US$1,818.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.88 per pound.