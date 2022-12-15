Dow Jones Ends Lower as Fed Rises, Signals Higher for Longer Regime By Investing.com







By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow Jones closed lower on Wednesday, but swung wildly between gains and losses as the Federal Reserve slowed the pace of rate hikes but also signaled that rates were peaking at higher than expected levels. The fell 0.42% or 142 points, the slid 0.76% and the fell 0.61%. The Federal Reserve by 0.5% on Wednesday and raised its rate forecast peaking at 5.1% and remaining at that level through 2023 That was above the 4.6% expected in September, and it somewhat dampened Wall Street’s expectations for a rate cut in the second half of next year. The Fed also continued to project a soft landing for the economy, though few shared their optimism. Again, it’s hard to believe the Fed is capable of pulling off such a soft landing for the economy on a gradual path to slightly weaker growth, slightly higher unemployment and on-target inflation, Jefferies said in a note. Treasury yields saw a lackluster move in the news, with the , which is sensitive to Fed rate hikes, retreating from its session high. Financial services, primarily banks, were the hardest hit, with the Fed’s hawkish stance rekindling fears of excessive central bank monetary policy tightening and pushing the economy into recession. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:) fell about 3% Tech stocks fell 1% as big tech traded mixed, with Apple (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) ending the day lower, while Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) and Meta Platforms Inc ( NASDAQ 🙂 were in the green. Healthcare was the only sector to end the day in the green, led by a further surge in Modern (NASDAQ:) as investors continued to cheer on the drugmakers’ positive news about their skin cancer drug from a day earlier. In other news, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) pared most of its earnings despite forecasting higher profits next year, buoyed by strong travel demand expected to continue into 2023.

