



NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is due to vote on Wednesday onadvancing rule proposalsrelated to the processing and execution of stock market orders that would represent the most significant changes in stock markets in nearly two decades. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said the changes would make marketsfairer and more competitiveincreasing transparency, creating a more level playing field between exchanges and over-the-counter trading venues, and exposing retail orders to more potential buyers and sellers. WHAT ARE THE PROPOSED CHANGES? The five SEC commissioners, including Gensler, will vote on Wednesday to consider four measures related to the operation of U.S. markets and one on improving disclosures regarding insider trading deals. Of the four proposals related to market structure, the “competition-by-order rule” represents the most significant potential change. The rule would require orders to buy shares from individual investors who have no price limit to be sent to auctions where market participants could compete to fill them. Most of these types of orders are sent by retail brokers to wholesale brokers, sometimes in exchange for payment, who execute them at prices equal to or better than the best prices available on exchanges. SEC commissioners will also vote on a proposed new standard for brokers to show they are getting the best possible executions for their clients’ orders. Another proposal would allow exchanges, which are currently only allowed to display buy and sell prices in penny increments, to offer prices below a penny, allowing them to better compete with platforms. trading managed by brokers, who have no tic constraints, so can offer better prices. The rule would also reduce fees for accessing stock exchanges. The regulator will also consider whether to strengthen an existing rule obliging brokers to provide information on the quality of their clients’ trade executions. WHO WOULD BE IMPACTED BY THE CHANGES? The order competition rule, which would require tradable retail orders to be sent to auction, could lead to more such orders being matched on exchanges, such as the Nasdaq(NDAQ.O)or Intercontinental Exchange Inc.(ICE.N)New York Stock Exchange, rather than wholesale brokers, such as Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial(VIRT.O). The NYSE and Nasdaq and Citadel Securities declined to comment. Virtuousrecently sued the SECabout the lack of response to a public request from the company for information about who the regulator was meeting with and what data it was reviewing while the new rules were being drafted. The proposed order competition rule could also reduce the profits of retail brokers, such as Charles Schwab Corp.(BLACK N)and Robinhood Markets Inc.(HOOD.O)who accept payments from wholesale brokers in exchange for their customers’ orders. Schwab declined to comment, and Robinhood did not respond to a request for comment. The proposal to allow exchanges to post prices below a penny could allow exchanges to better compete with broker-operated trading platforms, which sometimes execute nearly half of the volume of US stocks. Reducing exchange access fees could also make exchanges more attractive to execute trades, but it would also reduce the ability of exchanges to offer rebates to gain order flow. The new best execution standard for brokers could also impact payments to retail brokers by wholesalers and exchanges for order flow. WHEN ARE THE CHANGES EFFECTIVE? The SEC rulemaking process can take years. If the proposed rules are adopted, they will be subject to public comment, usually for 30 to 60 days, and then the SEC will consider the comments when drafting the final rules. The last major market overhaul was the National Market Regulation System, which was adopted in June 2005 but only came into effect in 2007. The SEC declined further comment. Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Megan Davies and Richard Chang

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. This is not a solicitation to trade commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article accept no responsibility for loss and/or damage resulting from the use of this publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kitco.com/news/2022-12-14/Who-would-the-U-S-SEC-s-proposed-stock-market-overhaul-impact.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos