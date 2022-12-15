US SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals

Proposals include a requirement to send tradeable retail stock orders to auction before they are executed, a new standard for brokers to show they are getting the best possible executions for client orders, and trading increments and lower access fees on exchanges, the SEC said.

“We believe these reforms, if passed, will ultimately help the price discovery process and save investors money,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-head of trading at Themis Trading.

“Allowing orders to interact with each other, rather than segmenting them, will increase competition and drive better pricing.”

Opening orders from individual investors that can be immediately executed at competitive auctions could lead to “significantly” better prices for investors, the SEC said. Current practice is for retail brokers to send most of these orders to wholesale brokers, sometimes for a fee.

“The competitive shortfall could be worth about $1.5 billion a year, compared to money from current practices that could go back into the pockets of retail investors,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said.

The changes, if passed, would represent the biggest overhaul of stock market rules since the SEC introduced the National Market Regulation System in 2005, which aimed to modernize and improve an increasingly fragmented and largely electronic market. .

Ronan Ryan, chairman and co-founder of exchange operator IEX Group Inc, said the reforms were a “constructive and positive effort to improve transparency, increase competition and ensure investors can access the best prices available. on the market”.

“It has been 17 years since the existing equity rules were enacted, and since then the stock market has seen significant changes, including the advent of high-frequency trading, a dramatic decline in liquidity displayed on the stock exchange and a substantial increase in off-exchange trading,” Ryan said.

“Regulatory modernization ensures that market competition between brokers, market makers and exchanges continues to benefit investors.”

The order competition rule, which would require tradable retail orders to be sent to auction, could lead to more such orders being matched on exchanges, such as Nasdaq or Intercontinental’s New York Stock Exchange. Exchange Inc, rather than wholesale brokers, such as Citadel Securities and Virtual Financial.

The Nasdaq said it believes in “transparent, fair, efficient, competitive and inclusive markets and looks forward to reviewing the SEC’s proposals.

Citadel Securities said in a statement that “any proposed changes must provide demonstrable solutions to real problems while avoiding unintended consequences that will harm U.S. investors.”

Companies that benefit from the status quo, such as wholesalers and retail brokers who receive payments from them, will likely fight the SEC’s proposals, said Stephen Hall, chief legal officer and securities specialist at Better Markets.

“It’s imperative that the SEC stand up to industry pressure, carefully consider all stakeholder input, and finalize a set of rules that will really help investors finally get a better deal on Wall Street,” Hall said.

The SEC also voted to propose requiring brokers to provide more information about the quality of their clients’ trades, while increasing the number of firms that must file order execution reports.

The proposed changes will be subject to public comment until at least March 31 before the regulator decides whether to finalize the rules, which will also be up for a vote.

The regulator also voted to expand disclosures about trading in company stock by insiders, such as officers and directors, who received stock compensation.

This story was published from a news feed with no text edits. Only the title has been changed.

