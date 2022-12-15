Microsoft buys 4% of the capital of the London Stock Exchange





Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has entered into a 10-year strategic partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE: LSEG) that includes the acquisition of a 4% stake in the exchange. The partnership would help Microsoft generate $5 billion in additional revenue and co-build a “centralized financial data platform”, described as an “all-in-one open data, analytics, workflow solution and collaboration”. for the financial ecosystem. This follows LSEG’s acquisition of financial markets data and infrastructure provider Refinitiv in 2021. Microsoft has agreed to provide cloud infrastructure to extend the capabilities of LSEG’s and Refinitiv’s combined datasets. The co-created platform would enable “seamless data democratization, collaboration, and new monetization opportunities.” Reinventing customer experiences The collaboration aims to eliminate the problem of finance professionals using siled apps and devices by combining them into a centralized platform that will help reinvent customer experiences. Importantly, it is then possible to interact with the data using Microsoft’s suite of productivity and analytics tools such as Teams and Azure. This then presents a challenge for existing providers who lack these all-encompassing features, which is the bulk of the competition. These providers include well-known brands such as NASDAQ, Bloomberg, Morningstar and many more. Benefits of cost and risk reduction One of the particular benefits of unifying financial data, analytics, and collaboration tools into one was that it was supposed to reduce costs throughout the value chain. When these elements are brought together, the information can be viewed and saved in a single secure environment, eliminating the need for third-party servers that create privacy and compliance risks. More broadly for Microsoft, the acquisition of the 4% stake in LSEG could be seen as a way to reinvest in its own business by strengthening its competitive moat. Microsoft faces intense competition in its Business and Servers operating segments, which are inhabited by rivals such as Oracle and Google. Keeping a larger share of users tied to its ecosystem of Microsoft products enables cross-selling and upselling opportunities that cannot be easily captured by competitors, while maintaining revenue from software subscriptions. LSEG stands to benefit just as much from the pair rolling out additional products along the roadmap, which should increase its revenue “significantly” over time.

