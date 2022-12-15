CEC approves $2.9 billion investment for zero-emissions transportation infrastructure





For immediate release: December 14, 2022 Largest fundraising plan ever focused on loading and refueling for clean trucks and buses SACRAMENTO The California Energy Commission (CEC) today approved an unprecedented $2.9 billion investment plan that accelerates California’s 2025 electric vehicle (EV) charging and hydrogen refueling goals. funds will support the deployment of thousands of zero-emission trucks, school buses and transit buses to deliver clean air benefits to communities hardest hit by the impacts of medium and heavy-duty vehicle pollution. The Update of the 2022-2023 investment plan increases funding for CEC’s clean transportation program by 30 times compared to 2019 with a supplement $2.4 billion from the recent state budget that will be spent over the next four years, at least 50% of which will go to priority populations. CEC staff estimate that the plan will result in 90,000 new EV chargers across the state, more than double the 80,000 chargers installed today. Combined with funding for public services and other programs, these investments should ensure that the state fulfills its objective of deploying 250,000 chargers by 2025. Transformative investment will deploy charging and refueling infrastructure quickly and equitably to ensure drivers of zero-emission cars and trucks feel confident they can refuel wherever they go, Chief Commissioner says of the CEC for transport. Patty Monahan. The plan will increase access to hydrogen charging and refueling for individuals, businesses and public agencies, while supporting our emerging manufacturing ecosystem and creating jobs. Most importantly, it provides critical funding to support the abandonment of dirty trucks and buses that have plagued our most vulnerable communities for far too long. Last month, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved a supplementary plan for $2.6 billion in clean transportation incentives, including rebates on consumer vehicles and investments in heavy and off-road equipment. Both are part of Governor Gavin Newsoms’ ensemble California’s $54 billion climate pledge. Providing all Californians with the ability to charge zero-emission cars and increasing infrastructure to charge trucks and buses paves the way for Californians’ needed transition to a clean transportation system, CARB Chairman says Liane Randolph. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our CEC colleagues as partners in this historic shift from fossil-fuel cars to zero-emission vehicles to help clean the air, especially in communities suffering from persistent air pollution. New zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure funding for 2022-2026 The plan approved today includes: $1.7 billion for medium and heavy ZEV infrastructure.

$900 million for light electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

$118 million for ZEV manufacturing.

$90 million for hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

$97 million for emerging opportunities such as aviation, locomotives, ships, and vehicle-to-grid integration.

$15 million in zero and near-zero carbon production and fuel supply.

$15 million for low-carbon fuels.

$10 million for workforce development. Funds will be available over the next four years and distributed to projects through a combination of competitive funding solicitations and direct funding agreements. Projects include direct incentive and rebate programs for individuals and businesses. The plan was informed by feedback from members of the Clean Transportation Program Advisory Committeethe Disadvantaged Communities Advisory Groupstate transportation and environmental agencies, the public, and a wide range of stakeholders. Created by Assembly Bill 118 in 2007 and reauthorized by Assembly Bill 8 in 2013, the Clean Transportation Program is one of the first transportation-focused funding efforts established to help advance state policies on climate change. Now in its 14th year, the program has played a vital role in making California a leader in zero-emissions transportation, providing more than $1 billion to alternative fuel and vehicle technology projects that deliver health, environmental and economic benefits to communities. Funding for the program is expected to end at the end of December 2023. California exceededone million ZEV salesin 2021 and leads the country in all ZEV market metrics, including highest level of public funding, largest EV market share percentage, and most extensive public charging infrastructure. The success of state programs has led ZEVs to becomea great exportand has enabled major advances in manufacturing and job creation. Related links: ### About the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is leading the state toward a 100% clean energy future. He has seven core responsibilities: developing renewable energies, transforming transport, increasing energy efficiency, investing in energy innovation, advancing the State’s energy policy, certifying thermal power plants and preparing for energy emergencies.

