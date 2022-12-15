Business
Enova Heralds a Decade of Recognition as One of Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT
Enova’s collaborative work environment, challenging development opportunities and industry-leading benefits have helped Enova rank among the best places to work
CHICAGO, December 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Foundry’s Computerworld has announced Enova International as one of the Best IT Workplaces of 2023. This award recognizes top organizations that challenge their IT teams while providing excellent benefits and compensation. Company data ranked Enova 17th among midsize organizations and marks the 10th consecutive year that Enova has made the list.
“Everyone on our team across IT and the business plays a critical role in making Enova a great place to work,” said Joe DeCosmo, Chief Analytics and Technology Officer of Enova. “As a leadership team, we are committed to providing the resources and the track that empower our people to think big, challenge assumptions, test new ideas, and solve problems together. This recognition is a testament to challenging and inspiring work our team members do every day.”
At Enova, team members are encouraged to take ownership of their careers and leaders are committed to fostering an environment in which teams can work on challenging projects and participate in programs that help advance their careers. Some of the programs include: on-demand coaching office hours and shadowing and mentoring programs, tuition reimbursement, and functional skills training courses. For new hires, Enova’s Basic Training Program provides the foundation for all engineers, regardless of level or previous experience, from day one. Beyond onboarding, weekly tech talks provide continuous learning while the Tech Exchange program offers the opportunity to spend a month on a different tech team.
Opportunities for growth and development do not only present themselves in the office. Enova’s Commitment to Diversifying Technology Extends Beyond Enova Women @ Enova founded the Chicago Women in Technology Conference (ChiWiTCon) in 2016 to celebrate and advance technology professionals from all walks of life. The Enova Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council is made up of seven affinity groups highlighting the unique backgrounds and perspectives of the Enova team with a true sense of community at Enova. Team volunteering events and an annual Tech Summit filled with team-building projects and activities are centered around Enova values such as Operate as Owner to re-emphasize the impact members of the team can have inside and outside the organization.
“Adjusting to a ‘new normal’ has placed additional demands on IT organizations of enterprises of all sizes. This year’s winning companies have strengthened their IT staff and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staff engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT’s ability to support changing workplace models and changing needs. businesses and customers,” said Rob O’Regan, Global Director, Content Strategy, Foundry. “Importantly, this year’s winners focus on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”
More information, including Enova’s company profile and 2022 Best Places to Work in IT survey results, can be found at Computerworld.com. Open career opportunities are available at https://www.enova.com/careers/.
About Enova
Enova International (NYSE: ENV) is a leading financial technology company that provides online financial services through its lending platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Enova caters to the needs of unprivileged consumers and small businesses, which are often underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided over 7.5 million customers with over $40 billion loans and financing with market-leading products that enable them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com
About Computerworld
Computerworld is the leading technology media brand that empowers enterprise users and their managers to create a business advantage by skillfully leveraging today’s extremely powerful web, mobile and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing customer systems and helps companies revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (www.computerworld.com (http://www.computerworld.com)), strategic marketing solutions and research form the hub of the world’s largest IT media network and provide IT vendors with opportunities to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com (http://www.foundryco.com).
Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT
Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn
Follow Computer World on Facebook
About the list of best places to work in IT
The Best Workplaces in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding the company’s offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. Additionally, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses play an important role in determining the ranking.
SOURCEEnova International, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enova-announces-of-decade-of-recognition-as-one-of-computerworlds-best-places-to-work-in-it-301703430.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Enova Heralds a Decade of Recognition as One of Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT
- Boris Johnson earns over a million euros for his speeches after leaving office
- Wisconsin Technology Council: WisBiz: The Show features Rex Academys Sandy Padala.past and upcoming events; technical indicators
- Today new cases added 2,136 sufferers, let’s keep Prokes!
- James Cameron’s Director’s Sequel Uses Bollywood Tropes to Its Advantage, Storyline
- Cricket-White-ball juggernaut England is also redefining test cricket
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits the eastern coast of Taiwan
- Kamal Haasan’s words are heartwarming for Bollywood
- How Secure Is Your Digital Business? 4 Tips
- Naomi Ackie dazzles in a flashy crystal beaded dress for the Whitney Houston biopic premiere | Arena
- Google Pixel 6a back to $299
- Biden aims to inject new energy into US relations with African nations