Enova Heralds a Decade of Recognition as One of Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT

Enova’s collaborative work environment, challenging development opportunities and industry-leading benefits have helped Enova rank among the best places to work

CHICAGO, December 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Foundry’s Computerworld has announced Enova International as one of the Best IT Workplaces of 2023. This award recognizes top organizations that challenge their IT teams while providing excellent benefits and compensation. Company data ranked Enova 17th among midsize organizations and marks the 10th consecutive year that Enova has made the list.

“Everyone on our team across IT and the business plays a critical role in making Enova a great place to work,” said Joe DeCosmo, Chief Analytics and Technology Officer of Enova. “As a leadership team, we are committed to providing the resources and the track that empower our people to think big, challenge assumptions, test new ideas, and solve problems together. This recognition is a testament to challenging and inspiring work our team members do every day.”

At Enova, team members are encouraged to take ownership of their careers and leaders are committed to fostering an environment in which teams can work on challenging projects and participate in programs that help advance their careers. Some of the programs include: on-demand coaching office hours and shadowing and mentoring programs, tuition reimbursement, and functional skills training courses. For new hires, Enova’s Basic Training Program provides the foundation for all engineers, regardless of level or previous experience, from day one. Beyond onboarding, weekly tech talks provide continuous learning while the Tech Exchange program offers the opportunity to spend a month on a different tech team.

Opportunities for growth and development do not only present themselves in the office. Enova’s Commitment to Diversifying Technology Extends Beyond Enova Women @ Enova founded the Chicago Women in Technology Conference (ChiWiTCon) in 2016 to celebrate and advance technology professionals from all walks of life. The Enova Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council is made up of seven affinity groups highlighting the unique backgrounds and perspectives of the Enova team with a true sense of community at Enova. Team volunteering events and an annual Tech Summit filled with team-building projects and activities are centered around Enova values ​​such as Operate as Owner to re-emphasize the impact members of the team can have inside and outside the organization.

“Adjusting to a ‘new normal’ has placed additional demands on IT organizations of enterprises of all sizes. This year’s winning companies have strengthened their IT staff and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staff engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT’s ability to support changing workplace models and changing needs. businesses and customers,” said Rob O’Regan, Global Director, Content Strategy, Foundry. “Importantly, this year’s winners focus on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

More information, including Enova’s company profile and 2022 Best Places to Work in IT survey results, can be found at Computerworld.com . Open career opportunities are available at https://www.enova.com/careers/ .

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENV) is a leading financial technology company that provides online financial services through its lending platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Enova caters to the needs of unprivileged consumers and small businesses, which are often underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided over 7.5 million customers with over $40 billion loans and financing with market-leading products that enable them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand that empowers enterprise users and their managers to create a business advantage by skillfully leveraging today’s extremely powerful web, mobile and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing customer systems and helps companies revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (www.computerworld.com (http://www.computerworld.com)), strategic marketing solutions and research form the hub of the world’s largest IT media network and provide IT vendors with opportunities to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com (http://www.foundryco.com).

Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT

Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn

Follow Computer World on Facebook

About the list of best places to work in IT

The Best Workplaces in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding the company’s offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. Additionally, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses play an important role in determining the ranking.

SOURCEEnova International, Inc.