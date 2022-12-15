Save the day targets for last-minute shoppers with same-day services and new deals





Are you in the race to finish your holiday preparations? Whether it’s gifts, packaging, decorations or entertainment, we’re here to take the hustle and bustle out and add some joy to your last minute shopping. Even when it’s too late to ship, we’ve got you covered. With our same-day services, you can even place orders on Christmas Eve and receive your purchases within hours. Plus, we’ve just announced a slew of last-minute deals so you can fill your basket – and your stockings – with the trendiest gifts and essentials at an amazing price. “As customers turn to Target to complete their holiday shopping, our stores nationwide are fully stocked, staffed with the best retail team and ready to offer great deals on everything they need. to hold gatherings, give gifts and celebrate the season,” says Marc Schindele, Executive Vice President and Chief Stores Officer of Target. “Whether customers choose to shop our aisles or use our convenient same-day fulfillment services, Target will save the day with quick and easy ways to get all their favorite deals, right down to the last minute.” A Target team member delivers a Drive Up order to a guest. Last minute delivery details As you gather up those last gifts and essentials (forgot the eggnog?), our fast, easy and convenient pickup and delivery services will make shopping a breeze. Free place Order Pickup Where Get in the car order by 6 p.m. local time on Saturday, December 24, and pick up your items in hours, with no pickup window or subscription required. Check your local store opening hours.

Place your orders through Same day delivery with Shipt before 4 p.m. local time on Saturday, December 24, and have them delivered in 1-2 hours. A minimum order of $35 is required and deliveries are free for Shipt members or $9.99 per order for customers without a Shipt subscription.

With 75% of the US population living within 10 miles of a Target store, chances are there’s a store near you. And you can shop at over 1,900 Target stores right up until the very last minute. Most stores will close at 8 p.m. local time on December 24 and reopen at their usual time on December 26. Target is ready and ready with thousands of new deals for last-minute vacation shoppers. Happy New Last Minute Deals Whether you’re looking for a few items to even out the number of gifts per child, giving yourself a holiday gift just because, or you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone special, these deals have you covered. Best offers available until December 17 30% off apparel and accessories, excluding staples (December 16 and 17 only)

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances including Ninja and KitchenAid

30% off shoes for the family

30% off Matching Family Sleepwear

30% off seasonal decoration and trees The best deals to come from December 18 to 24 Up to 60% off video games on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox

Up to 50% off toys like Baby Alive, Barbie, FAO Schwarz, LOL Surprise!, Monster Jam, Our Generation, Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, board games and puzzles

Up to 50% off small kitchen appliances including PowerXL and Keurig

Up to 50% off decoration and seasonal trees

30% off Wondershop pet clothes

Up to 50% off connected home and security from Amazon, Ring, Google and more

40% off seasonal clothing for men

40% off select women’s sweaters

30% off All in Motion fleece for the family

Buy One, Get One 25% Off Beauty Gift Sets

15% off Game Pass gift cards

5% off all prepaid gift cards with use of a Target RedCard For even more holiday ideas and inspiration, check out Target’s Best offers and register for target circle, our free loyalty program, for special holiday promotions and even more savings. Then take a deep breath, settle in with your loved ones and enjoy the most beautiful time of the year. Forward-Looking Statement: The statements on this page regarding Target’s holiday plans are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Target’s actions to differ materially. The most significant risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of Target’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Target assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

