Explained: What does the SEC’s overhaul of U.S. stock markets mean?

The proposals include trading increases and lower exchange access fees, a new standard for brokers to demonstrate they are getting the best possible executions for client orders, and a requirement that tradeable stock orders retail must be auctioned before being executed.

The regulator also voted to increase disclosures about insider trading in company stock by people who received stock compensation, such as officers and directors.

If implemented, the changes would be the most significant overhaul of securities regulation since the SEC’s introduction of the National Market Regulation System in 2005, which was intended to modernize and improve an increasingly dispersed and largely electronic.

The proposed changes are now open for public comment. The SEC will accept contributions for 60 days.

Joe Saluzzi, Co-Head of Trading at Themis Trading, said: “We believe these reforms, if enacted, will ultimately help the price discovery process and save investors money. Allowing orders to interact with each other, rather than segmenting them, enhances competition and achieves better prices.”

Among many others, the proposals include 2 important reforms for the overhaul of US markets –

– Sending orders to buy negotiable shares at auction before their execution

– A new standard for brokers to show they are getting the best possible executions for client orders

Auction of negotiable retail orders

A new auction mechanism would require brokers to offer retail investor orders to a wider group of trading venues if they fall below $200,000.

The SEC said: “Opening orders from individual investors that can be immediately executed at competitive auctions could lead to ‘significantly’ better prices for investors,” Reuters reported.

Current practice is for retail brokers to send most of these orders to wholesale brokers, sometimes for a fee.

The order competition rule, which would require tradable retail orders to be sent to auction, could result in more of those orders being processed on exchanges like the Nasdaq or the Intercontinental Exchange’s New York Stock Exchange. Inc. rather than wholesale brokers.

Wholesalers, or “off-exchange” brokers such as Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial, enjoy lower costs on these transactions compared to those available on the New York Stock Exchange and other exchanges.

“The competitive shortfall could be worth about $1.5 billion a year, compared to money from current practices that could go back into the pockets of retail investors,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said.

Companies that benefit from the status quo, such as wholesalers and retail brokers who receive payments from them, will likely fight the SEC’s proposals, said Stephen Hall, chief legal officer and securities specialist at Better Markets.

Citadel Securities said in a statement that “any proposed changes must provide demonstrable solutions to real problems while avoiding unintended consequences that will harm U.S. investors.”

New standards for brokers

Additionally, the SEC voted to increase the number of firms that must file order execution reports while recommending that brokers be required to provide more detail about the quality of client trades.

The proposal would require brokers to document exactly how they reviewed sites to ensure they were getting the best price for their clients. Currently, the definition of best execution is set by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, not the SEC.

I think a best execution standard is too important, too central to the SEC’s mandate to protect investors, not to have it on the books as commission rule text,” Gensler said, quoted by the Financial Times.

About the Securities and Exchange Commission

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is a regulatory commission created by the United States Congress in 1934 after the Senate Committee on Banking and Currency investigated the operations of the New York Stock Exchange.

The commission’s goal is to restore investor confidence by ending the deceptive selling tactics and stock market manipulation that caused the stock market crash of 1929.

(With contributions from Reuters)

