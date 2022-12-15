Connect with us

Business

Explained: What does the SEC’s overhaul of U.S. stock markets mean?

 


The proposals include trading increases and lower exchange access fees, a new standard for brokers to demonstrate they are getting the best possible executions for client orders, and a requirement that tradeable stock orders retail must be auctioned before being executed.

The regulator also voted to increase disclosures about insider trading in company stock by people who received stock compensation, such as officers and directors.

If implemented, the changes would be the most significant overhaul of securities regulation since the SEC’s introduction of the National Market Regulation System in 2005, which was intended to modernize and improve an increasingly dispersed and largely electronic.

The proposed changes are now open for public comment. The SEC will accept contributions for 60 days.

Joe Saluzzi, Co-Head of Trading at Themis Trading, said: “We believe these reforms, if enacted, will ultimately help the price discovery process and save investors money. Allowing orders to interact with each other, rather than segmenting them, enhances competition and achieves better prices.”

Among many others, the proposals include 2 important reforms for the overhaul of US markets –

– Sending orders to buy negotiable shares at auction before their execution

– A new standard for brokers to show they are getting the best possible executions for client orders

Auction of negotiable retail orders

A new auction mechanism would require brokers to offer retail investor orders to a wider group of trading venues if they fall below $200,000.

The SEC said: “Opening orders from individual investors that can be immediately executed at competitive auctions could lead to ‘significantly’ better prices for investors,” Reuters reported.

Current practice is for retail brokers to send most of these orders to wholesale brokers, sometimes for a fee.

The order competition rule, which would require tradable retail orders to be sent to auction, could result in more of those orders being processed on exchanges like the Nasdaq or the Intercontinental Exchange’s New York Stock Exchange. Inc. rather than wholesale brokers.

Wholesalers, or “off-exchange” brokers such as Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial, enjoy lower costs on these transactions compared to those available on the New York Stock Exchange and other exchanges.

“The competitive shortfall could be worth about $1.5 billion a year, compared to money from current practices that could go back into the pockets of retail investors,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said.

Companies that benefit from the status quo, such as wholesalers and retail brokers who receive payments from them, will likely fight the SEC’s proposals, said Stephen Hall, chief legal officer and securities specialist at Better Markets.

Citadel Securities said in a statement that “any proposed changes must provide demonstrable solutions to real problems while avoiding unintended consequences that will harm U.S. investors.”

New standards for brokers

Additionally, the SEC voted to increase the number of firms that must file order execution reports while recommending that brokers be required to provide more detail about the quality of client trades.

The proposal would require brokers to document exactly how they reviewed sites to ensure they were getting the best price for their clients. Currently, the definition of best execution is set by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, not the SEC.

I think a best execution standard is too important, too central to the SEC’s mandate to protect investors, not to have it on the books as commission rule text,” Gensler said, quoted by the Financial Times.

About the Securities and Exchange Commission

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is a regulatory commission created by the United States Congress in 1934 after the Senate Committee on Banking and Currency investigated the operations of the New York Stock Exchange.

The commission’s goal is to restore investor confidence by ending the deceptive selling tactics and stock market manipulation that caused the stock market crash of 1929.

(With contributions from Reuters)

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

To take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/explainer-what-does-sec-s-overhaul-of-us-stock-markets-entail-11671079454891.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rnetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: