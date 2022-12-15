Stock Market Live: Stocks End Lower on Fed Rate Hike, Hawkish Signals





Updated 4:15 PM EST Stocks ended lower on Wednesday amid hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve following its much-anticipated December rate hike and suggestions that it will keep rates higher and for longer over the course of the year. the second half of next year. The Fed raised its Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest since 2008, and said further action was needed to tackle inflation the most. fastest for almost four decades. The so-called Dot Plots, which illustrate the views of the Fed’s 18-member rate-setting committee, point to a federal funds terminal rate of around 5.1% by spring, a level it plans to maintain until the end of the year. Chairman Jerome Powell hinted earlier this month that this so-called terminal rate could be higher than current market expectations, and higher than the 4.625% predicted by the “dot plot” published in September. However, Committee members expressed the need for smaller rate increases as they track their cumulative impact on the economy, suggesting the prospect of a lower terminal rate for at least part of the group. Socks fell after the Fed’s decision, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending down 142 points, or 0.42%, at 33,965, while the S&P 500 ended 0.61% in the red. The tech-focused Nasdaq fell 0.76%. Benchmark yields on 10-year Treasury notes fell to 3.479%, while 2-year notes fell to 4.222%. The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, fell 0.04% to 103.59 in the wake of the Fed’s announcement and ahead of Powell’s news conference in Washington. A weaker-than-expected inflation reading for November sparked a sharp rise in investor sentiment on Tuesday, while raising hopes for a dovish Fed move today, after core consumer prices rose increased at their slowest pace in nearly two years as the headline CPI declined. for a fifth consecutive month amid falling gasoline, used car and airfare prices. Global oil prices have risen following a report from the International Energy Agency that indicates firm global demand heading into next year as China’s economy reopens and sanctions limit the sale of Russian crude. The Paris-based IEA said global demand is expected to reach around 101.6 million barrels a day next year, a level broadly in line with forecasts released yesterday by OPEC. Global production, however, is expected to exceed demand in the early months of next year, which will help overall supply thanks in part to record production rates from the United States and Saudi Arabia. Data from the Energy Department, however, showed a bigger-than-expected rise in domestic crude inventories, which rose 10.2 million barrels last week, keeping broader market gains in check. Brent crude contracts for February delivery, the global benchmark, were last seen $2.14 higher in the session at $82.82 a barrel while WTI contracts for January were marked higher in the session. $2 more at $77.39 a barrel. Overnight in Asia, stocks edged higher amid optimism that China’s continued easing of Covid restrictions will revive consumer and business activity in the world’s second-largest economy, although a A closely-watched survey of Japan’s near-term economic projections showed a decline in sentiment that suggests firmer headwinds in the region heading into early next year. The MSCI regional index ex-Japan rose 0.98% as markets approached the close, while the Nikkei 225 closed up 0.72% in Tokyo. In Europe, the region-wide Stoxx 600 fell 0.02% at the close of trading, while London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.02% as both markets braced for decisions on trade. interest rates from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England tomorrow in Frankfurt and London respectively.

