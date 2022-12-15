Evergy announces on December 28, 2022 its transfer to the Nasdaq stock market

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) today announced that it will transfer its listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective at the open of trading on Wednesday December 28. , 2022. The last trading day on the NYSE will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Evergys common stock will continue to trade under the symbol EVRG.

Evergy prides itself on innovating and delivering cost-effective electricity and clean energy to its customers, while delivering value to its shareholders, said David Campbell, President and CEO of Evergy. Our stock market movement will allow us to benefit from Nasdaq’s cutting-edge technology and information to serve our shareholders, and we are excited to join a wide range of innovative Nasdaq-listed companies.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. Evergys’ mission is to provide the means for a better future. Our goal remains to generate, transmit and deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable energy for the benefit of our stakeholders. Today, around half of Evergys’ electricity comes from carbon-free sources, creating more reliable power with less impact on the environment. We value innovation and adaptability to give our customers better ways to manage their energy use, create a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace for our employees, and add value for our investors. Based in Kansas City, our employees are active members of the communities we serve.

Forward-looking statements

