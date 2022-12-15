The 2023 stock market has a big valuation problem





Wall Street’s legendary watering hole, Harry’s, was packed with holiday dinners Wednesday night, but the mood among traders was depressed. “What a lousy market,” said one trader, over a glass of $16 chardonnay. They complain, but they still pay for the chardonnay. Still, with the Fed meeting over, most seemed eager to get rid of 2022. There’s good reason to be somewhat pessimistic. The stock market has a serious valuation problem. Stocks cannot stray too far from economic reality. There is a relationship between dividends and future earnings and stock price. The relationship has some elasticity: it can stretch when the economy improves and profits are expected to rise, and contract when the economy and profits slow. Right now, Wall Street strategists are cutting earnings estimates for 2023. I noted yesterday that the average of 17 strategists has S&P 500 earnings down 6% next year. It’s an earnings recession. It’s a modest earnings recession (severe earnings recessions can cause earnings to decline by 20% or more), but it’s an earnings recession. If earnings are really going to fall 6% next year, then the S&P 500 is trading at around 19 times 2023 earnings estimates. That’s a very rich multiple. The historical average is 17 times forward earnings. Multiples have been high before: it was near 30 at the height of the dotcom bubble, and above 20 briefly in 2017 and 2018, and again in the middle. of Covid in 2020 and part of 2021. But that’s pretty rare. If we assume the strategists are right, and earnings will be down 6% next year, in order to make the case for a higher S&P 500 in 2023, there has to be a case made for an expanding multiple. If, for example, you want to argue that the S&P 500 should rise 10% next year to 4,400, that would be a multiple of 21. That’s nosebleed territory. To make the case for such a high multiple, you have to make an argument that the economy and corporate earnings will rise in 2023. That’s a tough call to make right now.

