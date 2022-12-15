Stock market live: Stocks extend slide as Powell and Fed Hawks tighten grip | Arena





Fed Chairman Jerome Powell threw cold water on market hopes of a year-end rally, signaling the need for ‘higher for longer’ interest rate policy while inflation continues to weigh on economic growth. U.S. equity futures fell on Thursday, extending yesterday’s late-trading decline, as investors react to the Federal Reserveit is falcon interest rate hikes while tracking pending decisions from central banks in Britain and Europe later in the session. The Fed raised its key rate by 50 basis points, ending a year of seven hikes that added 4.25% to the Federal funds rate, and said further increases would be needed. The central bank also signaled that it will likely raise the fed funds rate above 5%, implying at least another 0.75% of cumulative hikes, before holding steady for most of the month. next year. “We are in restrictive territory,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters in Washington. “It’s not so important anymore how fast we go. It’s much more important to think about what the ultimate level is (and) how long do we stay restrictive.” “The committee is firmly of the opinion that we will have to stay there until we are really convinced that inflation is going down in a sustained fashion and we think it will take time,” Powell warned. The Fed’s rate-setting committee’s new inflation forecast predicts elevated price pressures for most of next year, even amid a bleak prognosis that includes stagnant economic growth and an increase in unemployment. As a result, officials believe rates will still have to rise and stay high for longer, until there is “significantly more evidence to provide confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path.” Powell told reporters in Washington that the Fed’s projections did not include any sort of rate cut in 2023, warning that “historical experience strongly cautions against premature policy easing.” Few investors seem to agree. The CME Group’s FedWatch, which tracks movements in fed funds futures, suggests the Fed will likely pause its rate hike cycle in March and may even start cutting by the end of the year, so inflation slows and the economy shifts towards recession. Nonetheless, the hawkish signal snuffed out a three-day rally on Wall Street, partly triggered a weaker-than-expected November inflation reading and sent dollar and Treasury bond yields sharply higher. Benchmark 2-year bonds, the most sensitive to changes in interest rates, rose 6 basis points in overnight trade to 4.24%, while 10-year bonds held around from the 3.5% mark. The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, rose 0.4% to 104.272. On Wall Street, futures contracts linked to the S&P500 are priced for a fall of 36 points while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average point to a pullback of 230 points. The Nasdaq is called 140 points lower. Global equities were also hit by the surprisingly hawkish tone of the Fed, as well as a string of weaker-than-expected November economic data from China, with the MSCI Asian ex-Japan index falling 1.6% at the markets closed and the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.37. % in Tokyo. In Europe, where traders brace for a key interest rate decision from the European Central Bank, the region-wide Stoxx 600 fell 1.04%, its biggest single-day drop. in a month. In London, the FTSE 100 was down 0.43% after the Bank of England delivery, as expected at 50 basis point increase its benchmark discount rate to 3.5%. Global oil prices were more stable, with gains partly capped by the strengthening U.S. dollar and news that the Keystone pipeline, which carries crude from Canada to the Gulf Coast, would reopen after a spill last week. The EIA data also showed a larger than expected rise in domestic crude inventories in the week ending Dec. 9. Brent crude contracts for February delivery rose 6 cents to $82.74 a barrel while WTI futures for January rose 9 cents to $77.37 a barrel.

