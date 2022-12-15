1 stock crushed by the bear market is a buy before the end of 2022

The bear market has swept away good and bad companies, and Airbnb (ABNB -4.46%) was no exception. The short-term rental website has seen its shares fall more than 45% in the past 12 months as investors worry about a decline in travel.

But as we approach the end of 2022, investors would do well to take a closer look at the company. Smart management decisions and resilience to macro conditions make Airbnb a buy while it’s still available at a discount.

Good results against difficult headwinds

Given the geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, many consumer-facing businesses cited slowing spending as the reason for their disappointing results. Airbnb has seen success despite these challenges. Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was the highest on record at $2.9 billion, a 29% year-over-year increase. This is on top of 67% revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021.

This turnover was determined by several important measures. “Booked Nights and Experiences” increased 25% to 99.7 million. Meanwhile, the average daily rate rose 5% to $156. This led to gross booking value of $16 billion, up 31% from the prior year quarter. Airbnb has also seen impressive growth in earnings. Net income rose 46% to a record $1.2 billion, and the company generated $960 million in free cash flow.

All of these metrics point to one fact: Airbnb has not seen a noticeable slowdown in the use of its platform despite this difficult environment.

Even with these record results, it’s worth noting the impact the strong dollar has had on Airbnb’s bottom line. Here are those same year-over-year growth rates with and without that impact.

Q3 2022 result as reported Excluding currency impact Revenue 29% 36% Average daily rate 5% 12% Gross value of reservations 31% 40% Net revenue 46% 61%

This impact is important to note because it has been a real headwind for the company’s results. Examining growth rates – excluding the impact of exchange rates – shows just how strong demand for the Airbnb platform has been over the past quarter.

Handle user complaints

While Airbnb is a very successful platform for travelers and those looking to host guests in their homes, there have been constant complaints that have dampened investor enthusiasm. So, over the past few months, the company has released several new features with the aim of improving the experience of the platform.

A common complaint from users has been surprise pricing. This happens when the price displayed while browsing does not include various fees, making it difficult to compare the actual price when finding locations for a stay. During the third-quarter earnings call, CEO Brian Chesky said the company will move to an all-inclusive pricing model, where you see the end price rather than the nightly rate only. Chesky called price transparency a “north star” for the company.

To address another common complaint, Airbnb also released a feature called AirCover, which is basically a free insurance policy for hosts and guests. This feature was introduced several months ago, but was expanded as part of Airbnb’s new features winter release. AirCover for Hosts has been expanded to include a guest ID verification system and damage protection up to $3 million that includes coverage for cars, boats, artwork and objects valuable.

Growing hosts on the platform

In the third quarter report, Airbnb noted that about 35% of new hosts on the platform started out as guests. So there is already an internal network effect that stimulates the growth of the number of hosts. However, management believes that, much like during the 2008 financial crisis, the current economy could mean more hosts as more people list their homes on Airbnb for additional income.

The company sees this as an opportunity and released Airbnb Setup. This new feature, also announced as part of the platform’s winter reviews, is designed to make it easier to list a home on the platform. The Airbnb setup includes personalized guidance from an experienced host (called a Superhost) and allows new hosts to choose an experienced guest for their first stay. The hope is that these experienced hosts with a good track record can help eliminate first-time nerves for new advertisers.

These changes show that even with record growth, strong profitability, and consistent cash generation, Airbnb listens to its users and wants to continually improve the platform for hosts and guests.

Why is Airbnb a buy now?

Airbnb’s growth is clear, but the stock is down 43% year-to-date. The valuation followed the same trajectory. The shares are currently trading for 7.8 times sales and 20 times free cash flow. Neither of these multiples would be considered cheap, but they are both close to all-time lows.

The current valuation is reasonable for a company with such strong growth in both revenue and earnings; setting revenue and net income records deserves a bounty. I believe this is the perfect time to buy the stocks. If Airbnb reports results in 2023 like it did in 2022, that valuation should start going the other way.