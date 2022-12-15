Microsoft acquires stake in London Stock Exchange Group as part of digital transformation deals





Microsoft announced a 10-year strategic partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) to put financial markets provider infrastructure and data analytics on the Microsoft cloud and acquired a 4% stake in the group in the process. Seasoned cloud industry watchers will know how these types of strategic partnerships play out. The customer agrees for an undisclosed amount, the good noises are made to improve the experience and productivity of customers and end users, and the supplier comes on board. This, however, is different. Microsoft has agreed to acquire an approximate 4% stake in LSEG through the acquisition of shares from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium. Microsoft noted that with LSEG’s acquisition of data services provider Refinitiv, completed early 2021, the company had its own impressive technology stack in terms of infrastructure and data. LSEG has differentiated itself in the market with an end-to-end proposition across trading, execution, data and analytics solutions, Microsoft noted. Capital markets firms face an increasingly complex operating environment, Microsoft added, with traditional revenue streams becoming more difficult. A technology stack underpinned by cloud and AI technologies is therefore needed to break down old siled platforms and deliver the best customer experience, insights, and tools. LSEG has already begun to solve these problems for its customers, and through this strategic partnership, we will accelerate this transformation, Microsoft added. In terms of nuts and bolts, LSEG will use a large portion of Microsoft’s enterprise collaboration suite. LSEG’s technology infrastructure and data and analytics platforms, including Refinitiv platforms, will be migrated to the Microsoft cloud. The companies promised an open financial data platform that will enable seamless data democratization, collaboration, and new monetization opportunities in the financial services ecosystem. Internal collaboration will take place through a bespoke LSEG workspace on the Microsoft Teams offering, while improved Excel integration was also noted. David Schwimmer, CEO of London Stock Exchange Group, no, not that one, said: Bringing together our core datasets, analytics and global customer base with Microsoft’s comprehensive and trusted cloud services and global reach creates attractive revenue growth opportunities for both companies. Other customers and partnerships Microsoft won in the past quarter include Informatica, which became an initial partner in Microsoft’s smart data platform partner ecosystem, and Our Future Health, touted as the most major health research program ever achieved in the UK. You can read more about the agreement here. (Picture by David Vincent on Unsplash) Do you want to rethink your digital transformation strategy? Learn more about Digital Transformation Week taking place in Amsterdam, California and London. The event is co-located with the Cybersecurity and Cloud Expo. Check out other upcoming enterprise technology events and webinars powered by TechForge here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cloudcomputing-news.net/news/2022/dec/15/microsoft-stake-london-stock-exchange-twist-digital-transformation-deals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos