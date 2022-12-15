Southwest Gas to sell MountainWest and spin off Centuri in wake of Icahn settlement





Dec 15 (Reuters) – Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX.N) will sell its MountainWest Pipelines business to Williams Companies Inc (WMB.N) for $1.07 billion, months after settling a bitter battle with the activist investor Carl Icahn. Las Vegas, Nevada-based Southwest also confirmed on Thursday that it would spin off Centuri, its utility infrastructure services business, a move first announced in March. Southwest had purchased MountainWest, formerly known as Questar Pipelines, from Dominion Energy (DN) for nearly $2 billion, including debt, last year. The purchase sparked a months-long proxy war between Icahn and Southwest that ultimately resulted in the ousting of former chief executive John Hester and the awarding of three board seats to directors named by Icahn in May. Icahn had said the Questar deal hurt shareholders and called Hester and her management team a “great responsibility.” The company is considering several options to recapitalize Centuri for the spinoff, it said during a call to discuss the deals. Options include issuing stock or debt, selling Centuri’s stake, or sponsoring the spin-off. Southwest expects the separation to take about a year. Shares of Southwest were down about 6% at midday. “A significant equity chunk is one of the options on the table,” Siebert Williams Shank analyst Chris Ellinghaus said in a conference call with Reuters. “And that puts investors on the defensive when they know there’s a potential stock sell-off coming.” Southwest will use proceeds from the sale of MountainWest, which is expected to close next year, to repay its term loan of approximately $1.1 billion, and will suffer an estimated loss of $350-425 million on the sale. , without taxes. Williams will assume $430 million of MountainWest’s debt as part of the deal. Reporting by Ruhi Soni, Additional reporting by Ankit Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Krishna Chandra Eluri Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

