Retail spending plummets as holiday sales bite into inflationExBulletin

Isabel Pavie/Getty Images U.S. shoppers cut spending in November from October, the biggest drop in nearly a year. And for once, lower prices and sales seem to be history. According the last report of the US Department of Commerce. In October, retail sales rose 1.3%. Compared to the previous month, people spent less on cars and gasoline, clothing and sporting goods, furniture and electronics. At the same time, spending continued to climb at grocery stores, restaurants and bars. All of this happened as inflation seemed to be slowing down. Prices fell in many of the same categories: cars, gasoline, furniture and appliances. In November, stores also saw strong sales of clothing, televisions, computers and smartphones as they faced a persistent glut of inventory. More people also shifted their spending to activities. This too may explain some of the decline in retail spending. People commute and travel, go out to eat and party, slowly returning to more services than goods. “If you look very closely at the details, today’s retail sales report actually tells the story of a consumer who is much more engaged in the real-world service economy than there was. a year,” the Wells Fargo economists wrote. Of course, many people have also tightened their shopping budget in response to inflation. Stores like Walmart and Target, for example, say they’ve seen shoppers retreat from discretionary items, like clothing and home decor, as they spend more on basic necessities, like food and gas. Compared to the previous year, shoppers spent more in November, by 6.5%, but which lags behind the rate of inflation, which was 7.1% last month. Expenses have increased 16% in gas stations, almost 9% more in grocery stores and 14% more in bars and restaurants. And it should be noted that this November is compared to last November, when people were in the midst of a nearly two-year pandemic buying spree. This holiday season, the National Retail Federation still expects shoppers to spend between 6% and 8% more than they did last year.

