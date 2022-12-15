Why the stock market fell on Thursday – Footwear News





Shares fell sharply on Thursday after new data released today showed retail sales slowed in November. The declines also came a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to a 15-year high. At the closing bell on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 764.13 points, or 2.25%, to 33,202.74 – in its worst day since September. The S&P 500 fell 2.49% to 3,895.82 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.23% to 10,810.53. Shoemakers also felt the pain on Thursday. Adidas was down 4.17% at the close, while Shoe Carnival was down 9.13% and Nike was down 2.64%. Amazon also took a 3.42% hit, while Foot Locker fell 3.79% and Deckers fell 3.18%. Related Thursday’s selloff was due in part to the US Census Bureau’s monthly retail report, which showed sales slowed in November, suggesting inflation is weighing heavily on consumers’ wallets during the late shopping season. busiest of the year. Total U.S. retail sales were $689.4 billion in November, according to the report. That total was down 0.6% from October, but up 6.5% from the same month in 2021. That compares to the 8.3% year-over-year growth in October and an annual increase of 8.2% in September. But investors began cashing in on stocks after the Federal Reserve continued its battle to rein in inflation on Wednesday. The central bank raised the overnight borrowing rate by half a percentage point, bringing it to a target range of between 4.25% and 4.5%, after four consecutive months of three-quarter increases point. “The inflation data received so far for October and November shows a welcome reduction in the monthly pace of price increases,” the president said at his press conference after the meeting. “But it will take a lot more evidence to be confident that inflation is on a sustained downward path.” Inflation is indeed slowing down. Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, according to a report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending in December 2021 and a slowdown from October’s 7.7% growth. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called this week’s inflation report “good news” and “reason for some optimism” for the holiday season. “In a world where inflation is rising in double digits in many of the world’s major economies, inflation is falling in America,” President Biden said. As for the holiday season, the National Retail Federation predicts sales growth, but at a slower pace than last year. Total sales between November 1 and December 31 are expected to increase 6% to 8% from 2021, representing a total of $942.6 billion to $960.4 billion in sales, in addition to the record growth of 13.5% to $889.3 from last year. billion.

