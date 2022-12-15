Stocks plunge after rate hikes, weak retail sales rattle markets

US stocks fell on Thursday as Wall Street tumbled another big rate hike by Federal Reserve officials and assessed similar moves by monetary policymakers across the Atlantic. A disappointing reading on consumer spending also raised concerns about the health of the US economy.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England followed the US Fed by raising interest rates 50 basis points on Thursday morning. The BoE’s hike took the country’s rates to their highest level since 2008. Indications from individual banks that further tightening is on the way offset optimism about the spike in inflation.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped 2.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) lost more than 750 points, or 2.3%, recording its worst day in three months. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) fell 3.2%.

Yields on US Treasuries fell slightly, with the benchmark 10-year note falling below 3.5%. The U.S. dollar index rose and oil prices fell, with West Texes Intermediate (WTI) crude futures trading around $76 a barrel.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde echoed a hawkish air from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell following the monetary authority’s rate decision.

Anyone who thinks this is a pivot for the ECB is wrong, Lagarde told a news conference. We should expect to raise interest rates at a pace of 50 basis points for some time.

We have more ground to cover, we have more time to go and we are in for a long game, she said.

Meanwhile, the US government’s report on retail sales showed that spending fell sharply in November, as the key holiday shopping season began. The latest retail sales reading showed a 0.6% decline from the previous month, but a 6.5% increase from the same period last year.

“Black Friday and holiday shopping weren’t enough to save retail sales last month as they fell the most this year and were well below expectations,” said construction manager Mike Loewengart. of Morgan Stanley’s model portfolio, in a note.

“The consumer has shown resilience amid high inflation and rising rates, but high prices and talk of a recession may now have some questioning their wallets,” he added. . “It’s been a busy week for investors with Fed and ECB rate hikes, so it should come as no surprise to see a choppy market.”

While a slowdown in retail spending showed signs of economic weakness, another economic release released early Thursday highlighted continued tightness in the labor market. Unemployment insurance claims unexpectedly fell last week to the lowest since September. Initial jobless claims, the most timely snapshot of the U.S. employment situation, came in at 211,000 for the week ended Dec. 10, down 11,000 from the revised level of the previous week, by Department of Labor data.

On the business side, Tesla (TSLA) the stock stabilized on Thursday after declines all week, although a regulatory filing showed CEO Elon Musk sold approximately 21,995,000 shares of the companyor about $3.6 billion, in the three-day period ending December 14. Shares of Tesla are down about 20% in December so far and about 55% year-to-date following the sale of the electric vehicle giant. accelerated in recent days.

Lennar Shares (LEN) also rose after earlier losses following the homebuilder’s earnings on Wednesday evening which showed a Fourth quarter profit up 11%. Lennar closed up 3.8%.

Thursday morning removals follow declines on the main averages in the previous trading session after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. Powell also pointed out that he and his colleagues would continue to raise rates in 2023 to an upwardly revised terminal rate of 5.1%.

Wednesday’s half-percentage-point rise, which took the federal funds rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, marked a slowdown from increases of 75 basis points at each of the last four federal policy meetings the most aggressive trail stretch since the 1980s.

Despite a slowdown in the pace and magnitude of the increases, Powell continually asserted that the work of him and his colleagues to fight stubbornly high inflation was far from done.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference following the announcement that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by half a percentage point, at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington , United States, December 14, 2022.

Now that we’ve raised interest rates by 425 basis points this year and we were in restrictive territory, it’s not so important anymore how fast we go, it’s much more important to think, what’s the ultimate level? Powell said during a press conference with reporters on Wednesday. At some point, the question will become, how long do we remain restrictive?

The Fed’s dot chart, which shows policymakers’ estimates for interest rates, showed that the federal funds rate would rise in 2023 to between 5.1% and 5.4% and in 2024 it would be still at a median rate of 4.1% against 3.9% previously estimated. one change strategists are pointing to is the biggest surprise revision to central banks’ outlook.

These estimates are significantly more hawkish than their previous forecasts and weren’t dragged far in advance as is normally the case with the Fed, William Blair’s macro analyst Richard de Chazal said in a note. .

