Wall Street’s top cop voted for major changes how millions of ordinary investors buy and sell stocks. The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a rule on Wednesday that it said would add competition to an invisible but potentially costly part of the stock trading system for retail investors. The changes will not be implemented at this time, a vote in the spring could finalize the rules. But the agency is majority-controlled by Democrats and the proposal is expected to pass next year. Today, when you buy or sell a stock on an app, the transaction appears to be instantaneous. But underneath this simple buy/sell action is a complex web of Wall Street players exploiting tiny price differences to raise huge sums of money. When you press buy or sell, the broker, such as Robinhood or E*Trade, forwards your order to a company known as a wholesaler or market maker intermediaries who are supposed to get you the best price. Wholesalers pay brokers for the privilege of executing trades. This process is known as checkout for order flow. To support free trade, brokers typically earn pennies from wholesalers on each transaction, but those pennies add up, accounting for the bulk of brokers’ revenue. The SEC said the six largest wholesalers collectively paid retail brokers $235 million in payment for order flow for stock orders in the first quarter of 2022. Payment for order flow has come under intense scrutiny from regulators following fallout from the January 2021 surge in meme stocks like GameStop. The second Remarks that wholesalers generally execute transactions without giving other market participants the opportunity to compete for a better price. The changes proposed by the SEC would add more competition at the intermediary level to ensure that retail investors actually get the best prices. Orders would be routed to auctions where trading companies would have to compete to execute them. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has long criticized the operation of the current order flow payment market, saying it lacks transparency and competition to the detriment of investors. Gensler and other critics of the process say brokers and market makers have conflicts of interest and that paying for order flow harms ordinary investors while amassing huge wealth for Wall Street firms. Markets today aren’t as fair and competitive as possible for individual investors, Gensler said. This is partly because there is no level playing field between different parts of the market: wholesalers, dark pools and enlightened exchanges. Gensler noted that ordinary people don’t have the same advantages as larger, wealthier investors who are often able to execute trades at the best possible price. Markets have become increasingly hidden, especially for individual investors, Gensler said. Thus, today’s proposal is designed to bring greater competition to the marketplace for retail market orders. CNN Allison Morrow contributed to this report

