Dow Loses 700 Points As Recession Fears Rise By Investing.com

By Liz Moyer Investing.com — U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday but closed their lows for the day as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve’s higher and longer stance on interest rates. As of 4:02 p.m. ET (21:02 GMT), the was down 764 points or 2.3%, while the was down 2.4% and the was down 3.2%. The Dow was down more than 900 points during the day. The Fed released a new set of forecasts on Wednesday that showed inflation to remain elevated, while expectations were for gross domestic product growth to slow as unemployment rises. The Fed said Wednesday that its benchmark rate is likely to rise above 5%, which is higher than expected just a few months ago, and signaled that it was not inclined to pause or pivot to higher levels. rate cuts any time soon. This is putting pressure on stocks as investors hoped the tide would turn in 2023. It is also fueling fears that the Fed’s aggressive stance could push the economy into recession next year. The central bank raised rates by half a percentage point, as expected, slower than the pace of hikes at its previous four meetings this year. Chairman Jerome Powell said there were some signs inflation was slowing, but not enough to convince policymakers that inflation was on its way in a sustained direction toward the 2% target. Traders expect two more rate hikes next year, each of at least a quarter of a percentage point. The bleak outlook has cast a dark shadow over growth stocks, especially tech stocks. Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) fell 4.7%, while Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) fell 3.4% and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) fell more than 3% . Thursday’s data indicated a sharper-than-expected decline in retail sales. Meanwhile, new jobless claims fell last week and were below expectations. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England raised rates by half a percentage point. Roblox Corp. (NYSE:) Stocks fell 15% after releasing November metrics that showed slowing growth. Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:) shares fell more than 34% after announcing a $125 million common stock offering and a $125 million convertible debt offering.

