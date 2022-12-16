Business
US stocks fall as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell on Wall Street and in European markets on Thursday as investors grew concerned that the Federal Reserve and other central banks were willing to risk a recession to get inflation under control.
The S&P 500 fell 2.5%, with more than 90% of stocks in the benchmark closing in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.2% and the Nasdaq composite lost 3.2%. The broad slide wiped out all of the major indexes’ weekly gains.
European stocks fell sharply, with the German DAX falling 3.3%.
The sell-off came as European central banks raised interest rates a day after the US Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark rate again, emphasizing that interest rates will have to rise. than anticipated in order to control inflation.
This coordinated tightening of central bank actions tends not to perform well in this environment, said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts.
In the United States, market losses were widespread, even though tech stocks were the largest weighting in the S&P 500. The benchmark fell 99.57 points to 3,895.75.
The Dow Jones slid 764.13 points to 33,202.22, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 360.36 points to 10,810.53.
Shares of smaller companies also fell. The Russell 2000 Index slid 45.85 points, or 2.5%, to close at 1,774.61.
The Fed raised its short-term interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, its seventh hike this year. Central banks in Europe followed on Thursday, with the European Central BankBank of England and the Swiss National Bank each raised their key interest rates by half a point on Thursday.
Although the Fed is slowing the pace of its rate hikes, the central bank has signaled that it expects rates to be higher over the next few years than he had previously anticipated. This disappointed investors who had hoped that recent signs of slowing inflation would convince the Fed to lift some pressure on the brakes it is applying to the US economy.
The federal funds rate is in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers expect the central bank rate to reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast does not call for a rate cut until 2024.
The two-year Treasury yield, which closely tracks expectations of Fed moves, rose to 4.24% from 4.21% late Wednesday. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage ratesslipped to 3.45% from 3.48%.
The yield on the three-month Treasury slipped to 4.31%, but remains higher than that of the 10-year Treasury. It’s known as a reversal and seen as a strong warning that the economy could be heading into a recession.
Market (stock) reaction now factors in a recession and dismisses the possibility of a soft/soft landing that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell alluded to in a speech last month, Quincy Krosby said, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial.
The prospect of further rate hikes from the Fed has heightened concerns on Wall Street about how corporate earnings might fare in a recession, Delwiche said.
(Inflation) peaked, it will peak, it peaked, whatever, that’s not the story, he said. The story now is how the economy is holding up? How do the gains hold up?
The central bank is fighting to lower inflation at the same time, pockets of the economy, including employment and consumer spending, remain strong. This has made it harder to contain the high prices of everything from food to clothing.
On Thursday, the government announced that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong. Meanwhile, another report showed retail sales fell in November. This decline follows a sharp increase in spending in October.
Like the Fed, central bank officials in Europe said inflation was not yet under control and more rate hikes were on the way.
We are in for a long game, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told a news conference.
Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.
