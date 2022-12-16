Business
sensex today: Live Stock Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Negative Start; Asian stocks are trading lower
Asian stocks hit by hawkish rate views
Asian stocks fell on Friday after hawkish signals from central banks sparked a rout in European and US stocks.
Oil rises, set to end the week higher despite economic worries
Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Friday after falling 2% in the previous session on central bank interest rate hikes, and are poised to end the week higher after a series positive oil demand forecasts.
SGX Nifty reports a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 64 points, or 0.35%, at 18,395.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Friday.
Tech View: The big red candle on the Nifty charts looks scary.
Indicating more near-term weakness, the Nifty Stock Index formed a large red candle on the daily charts today and reversed its formation of higher highs and lows of the past two sessions.
Tokyo stocks open lower on global recession worries
Shares in Tokyo opened lower on Friday, extending steep falls on Wall Street on lackluster U.S. retail sales data and fears that central bank interest rate hikes could trigger a recession world. The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 1.34%, or 376.58 points, at 27,675.12 in early trading, while the broader Topix index fell 0.98%, or 19, 12 points, at 1,954.61.
Wall Street plummets as Fed ramps up recession fears
U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest daily percentage decline in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve’s battle with inflation using rate hikes aggressive interest rates could lead to a recession.
The rupee drops 27 paise to 82.76 against the US dollar
The rupee fell 27 paise to close at 82.76 against the US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike and hawkish stance rattled investor sentiment.
Sensex, Nifty on Thursday
The 30-stock Sensex ended down 879 points at 61,799, while its broader counterpart Nifty50 ended at the 18,415 level.
