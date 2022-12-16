KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Proposed Dual Main Listing on





BEIJING, Dec. 15. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KANZHUN LIMITED (BOSS Zhipin or the Company) (Nasdaq:BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced plans to dual primary list its common shares of Class A, nominal value of US$0.0001 per share (the Shares) by way of an introduction on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the HKEX). The Company’s US Depositary Shares (the ADS), representing two shares each, will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (the Nasdaq). The Company has received a letter of approval in principle for the HKEX listing application on December 15, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong time) for the dual primary listing of the Shares on the HKEX Main Board. The listing document relating to the proposed dual primary listing of the Shares by way of listing on the main board of the HKEX (the listing document) was published on the HKEX website on December 16, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong). Subject to final HKEX listing approval, the shares are expected to begin trading on the HKEX main chart on December 22, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong time) under stock code 2076. The shares will be traded in lots regular. of 100 Shares. During the dual primary listing on the main HKEX chart, the shares listed on the main HKEX chart will be fully fungible with the ADS listed on the Nasdaq. With respect to the dual primary listing offered on the HKEX Main Board, Morgan Stanley Asia Limited and Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC act as co-sponsors. In addition, the Company has appointed Goldman Sachs (Asia) Securities Limited as Designated Securities Dealer and Haitong International Securities Company Limited as Alternate Designated Securities Dealer to enter into transition agreements and other bona fide business arrangements. and on an arm’s length basis to contribute liquidity to meet demand for Shares in Hong Kong and maintain an orderly market for a period of 30 calendar days, commencing 22 December 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong time ). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy securities of the Company, and there will be no offer or sale of the securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which a such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. The Company has made arrangements with its principal share register in the Cayman Islands and the Hong Kong share register for the removal of a portion of its shares (which includes shares represented by ADSs) from its islands share register. Cayman Islands and its transfer to its Hong Kong share register at no additional cost to shareholders prior to listing on the main HKEX chart. Please refer to the section entitled Marketplace Provisions to Facilitate Hong Kong Transactions of the Listing Document for further details. About KANZHUN LIMITED KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. Founded eight years ago, the company connects job seekers and enterprise users efficiently and seamlessly through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that fosters two-way communication, focuses on smart recommendations and creates new scenarios in the online recruitment process. . Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver greater recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as will, expects to, anticipates, objectives, futures, intentions, plans, beliefs, estimates, probables and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. For more information please contact KANZHUN LIMITED Investor Relations Email: [email protected] THE PIACENTE GROUP, INC. Email: [email protected]

