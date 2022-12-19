JPIN: Global ETF investing in low-risk value stocks (NYSEARCA: JPIN)

da kuk

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARC: JPIN) is a traded index fund (ETF) that invests in stock markets around the world (excluding North America). He has a fully diversified portfolio with a particular focus on value and momentum stocks. His portfolio is more inclined towards the less volatile segments of the market. Thus, it is overweight in the equity markets of the United Kingdom (UK) and Japan, as well as in consumer staples and the healthcare sector, while it is underweight in energy. The fund invests in a large number of less risky value stocks with a very small proportion of its assets invested in any one stock. JPIN has generated decent returns and double-digit annual average total returns over the long term.

JPIN has a diversified portfolio that is tilted towards less risky stocks

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF fully replicates the composition of the JP Morgan Diversified Factor International Equity Index. JPIN also compares to the FTSE Developed ex North America Index (net total return). This index divides global equity markets into four geographic regions and ten sectors within each region, creating 40 regional sector segments. These four geographical regions are the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and the rest of Asia. It then assigns weights to these segments based on their historical volatility and selects more stocks in less volatile segments. The fund trades almost around its net asset value (NAV) and has an acceptable expense ratio of 0.37%.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF portfolio includes the following composition – consumer staples (14%), healthcare (10.2%), industrials (10.2%), financials (9.8%), utilities (9.5%), consumer discretionary (9.5 %), materials (8.5%), real estate (8.1%). %), information technology (7.2%), telecommunication services (6.9%) and energy (5.4%). The portfolio has 492 stocks and does not invest more than 0.5% of its assets in any single stock. The fund invested 30% in the stock markets of Japan, 25% in the rest of Asia, 25% in Europe and 19% in the United Kingdom.

The top 15 positions in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF include Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (8031.T), Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO-B.CO), KT&G Corporation (033780.KS), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L), 3i Group plc (III.L), Japan Tobacco Inc. (2914.T), Centrica plc (CNA.L), Glencore plc (GLEN.L), Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Bhd (2658.KL), Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX), Marubeni Corporation (8002.T), BAE Systems plc (BALL), Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L), Shell plc (SHELL.AS) and Sembcorp Industries Ltd (U96.SI). In each of these stocks, JPIN has invested between 0.44% and 0.5% of its assets. This gives an idea of ​​the depth of diversification of JPIN’s portfolio.

The composition of the portfolio reflects JPIN’s preference for less volatile segments of the market. He tended to be overweight consumer staples and underweight energy. The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF’s portfolio is also tilting towards UK and Japanese equities, as their dollar-denominated standard deviations have been lower than those of other currencies. Japanese equities were considerably less volatile because the exchange rate with the dollar was negatively correlated to the returns of local Japanese equities, implying that yen-denominated returns were more volatile than dollar-denominated returns. Lower volatility makes this portfolio very attractive.

Performance of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF was established in November 2014 by JP Morgan Investment Management Inc. This fund tries to hold stocks that offer strong returns provided the risk is bearable. The fund has assets under management (AUM) of $760 million. The fund pays quarterly dividends and generated a return of 5.9%. The annual average total returns from 2017 to 2021 was almost 11%. The return for the current year was negative, as were the returns generated by the market as a whole. The fund has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of just over 1. However, JPIN’s average price multiples have been consistently below those of the index, indicating that its valuation generally remains lower.

In my view, the JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF portfolio has been defensive and well balanced. The stock markets in Japan and the UK are quite stable and are experiencing relatively low but steady growth. On the other hand, equity markets in the rest of Asia and parts of Europe are showing strong growth. The economies of China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam are in a phase of strong growth. Stock markets in these countries are also expected to generate strong returns. In Europe, stock markets in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and the Netherlands performed above average growth long-term.

JPMorgan Asset Management is a trusted and reputable investment manager

JPMorgan Asset Management is a thoughtful and well-resourced investment manager managing over $2.5 trillion in assets under management. Dealing with a diverse set of asset classes, the firm has recently successfully integrated its capabilities, including through the development of its proprietary risk analysis and management system. JPMorgan’s investment teams have experienced and effective portfolio managers and are led by seasoned contributors. The company’s strategies tend to produce solid and reliable portfolios, as well as several flagship offerings. This fund manager has enough expertise in managing global funds, as it has successfully launched a series of thematic and country funds, both of which have potential for performance and flow volatility.

Testing my “7-factor model for global fund valuation” on JPIN

I find JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF to be lucrative according to my “7 Factor Model for Global Fund Valuation”. It meets the minimum AUM, stock price requirements and has a decent yield of almost 6%. JPIN is trading around $50. Historically, average annual total returns have been in the double digits. The return for the current year was negative, as were the returns generated by the market as a whole. The portfolio is highly diversified and carries a low level of risk. This makes the portfolio attractive to its investors. JPIN is currently trading at a negligible 0.22% discount to its net asset value. Due to the lower risk and higher diversification of its portfolio, I expect this fund to maintain its current level of return. So I’m pretty optimistic about this global ETF.