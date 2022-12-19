Business
Stock futures flat after major averages post back-to-back weekly losses
Expect continued ‘standoff’ between Fed and economic data in 2023, says B. Riley Wealth’s Hogan
Don’t be surprised if the market volatility experienced in 2022 continues into the new year, according to Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Financial.
“The market has been in a tug of war between better than feared economic data juxtaposed with worries about the Fed’s potential to over-tighten monetary policy and push the economy into a recession,” he wrote. in a note to clients on Friday. “This standoff will likely continue into the first quarter of 2023 unless and until the Fed hits its final federal funds rate.
Investors should expect a “bumpy ride” in the first few months of the year as the central bank nears its final federal funds rate.
“Weaker economic trends will likely form heading into 2023 as the Fed battles inflation, but a mild recession could help set stocks up for a better second half of the year,” he said. he declares.
Against this backdrop, Hogan recommends a “barbell” approach to investing, with a focus on energy, commodities and healthcare. On the other hand, investors should look for well-priced growth companies that have suffered a contraction in the price-earnings ratio. These companies should offer balance sheet liquidity and strong free cash flow, with leadership roles in their industries.
Samantha Subin
Where are the big averages
Here’s where the major averages stand heading into one of the last trading weeks of 2022
Dow Jones Industrial Average:
- Down 4.83% for December
- 10.91% reduction on its record
- Down 9.41% over the year
S&P500
- Down 5.58% this month
- At 20.05% of its records
- Down 19.17% for 2022
Nasdaq compound:
- Down 6.65% this month
- 32.68% off her tops
- Down 31.57% over the year
Samantha Subin, Chris Hayes
Stock futures open slightly lower
Stock futures opened slightly lower to start the week.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.04% and 0.05% respectively.
Samantha Subin
