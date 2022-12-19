Stock futures flat after major averages post back-to-back weekly losses





Expect continued ‘standoff’ between Fed and economic data in 2023, says B. Riley Wealth’s Hogan Don’t be surprised if the market volatility experienced in 2022 continues into the new year, according to Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Financial. “The market has been in a tug of war between better than feared economic data juxtaposed with worries about the Fed’s potential to over-tighten monetary policy and push the economy into a recession,” he wrote. in a note to clients on Friday. “This standoff will likely continue into the first quarter of 2023 unless and until the Fed hits its final federal funds rate. Investors should expect a “bumpy ride” in the first few months of the year as the central bank nears its final federal funds rate. “Weaker economic trends will likely form heading into 2023 as the Fed battles inflation, but a mild recession could help set stocks up for a better second half of the year,” he said. he declares. Against this backdrop, Hogan recommends a “barbell” approach to investing, with a focus on energy, commodities and healthcare. On the other hand, investors should look for well-priced growth companies that have suffered a contraction in the price-earnings ratio. These companies should offer balance sheet liquidity and strong free cash flow, with leadership roles in their industries. Samantha Subin

Where are the big averages Here’s where the major averages stand heading into one of the last trading weeks of 2022 Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 4.83% for December

10.91% reduction on its record

Down 9.41% over the year S&P500 Down 5.58% this month

At 20.05% of its records

Down 19.17% for 2022 Nasdaq compound: Down 6.65% this month

32.68% off her tops

Down 31.57% over the year Samantha Subin, Chris Hayes

Stock futures open slightly lower Stock futures opened slightly lower to start the week. Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.04% and 0.05% respectively. Samantha Subin

