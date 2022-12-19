Saudi index falls on economic worries, Egypt extends losses





Dec 18 (Reuters) – The Saudi stock market ended lower on Sunday, ending three sessions of gains, in response to falling oil prices and global stocks on Friday. Oil – a key catalyst for Gulf financial markets – fell more than $2 a barrel on Friday, swept away in a wider rout in global equities on fears of an impending recession, after central banks in Europe and in North America have signaled that they will continue to fight inflation aggressively. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.4%, ending a three-day winning streak, hit by a 2.5% drop in Riyadh Bank (1010.SE ). Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) fell 0.6%. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (2010.SE) announced on Sunday the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Aramco and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (600028.SS) to study the economic and technical feasibility of developing a new petrochemical complex to be integrated with an existing refinery in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. However, SABIC shares rose 0.7%. The MSCI World Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS) fell 1.1% to its lowest level in more than a month on Friday as hawkish tone from central bankers and weak data stoked fears of recession. The Fed was among a slew of central banks that raised interest rates and signaled that the fight to tame inflation this week was intensifying Most of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and are closely monitoring Fed policy actions, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the most largest economy in the world. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue chip index (.EGX30) fell $2, extending losses from the previous session when it retreated from more than four-year highs. ** Qatar and Bahrain were closed for a public holiday. Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

