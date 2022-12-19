Business
Live Stock Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start; Asian stocks trade mixed
The festivities are on hold for Asian stocks as rate hikes loom
Asian stock markets have started the last full trading week of 2022 in a wobbly fashion, with the prospect of another interest rate hike next year dampening the holiday cheer.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 48 points, or 0.26%, at 18,366, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty graphics flashing red
Indicating an upward selling trend in the market, the Nifty stock index formed a bearish candle with a long upper shadow on the daily chart on Friday.
Tokyo stocks open lower on fears of global slowdown
Shares in Tokyo opened lower on Monday after Wall Street fell on renewed fears of a global slowdown. The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.78%, or 214.14 points, at 27,312.98 in early trading, while the broader Topix index was down 0.54%, or 10, 60 points, at 1,939.61.
Wall Street ends lower for third straight day as recession worries rise
U.S. stocks fell for the third straight session on Friday as investors continued to worry about the impact of tighter monetary policy on economic growth.
Oil climbs on optimism about Chinese demand recovery
Oil prices recovered some ground on Monday after falling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism over China’s reopening and recovering oil demand outweighed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.76 a barrel at 0103 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.89 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.8%.
The rupee closes at 82.75 against the US dollar amid currency inflows
The rupee pared early losses to close almost at 82.75 against the US currency on Friday, supported by falling crude oil prices and currency inflows amid concerns over rising interest rates and the ‘inflation.
Sensex, nice on Friday
The 30-stock Sensex ended down 461 points at 61,338, while its broader counterpart Nifty 50 ended at the 18,250 level.
