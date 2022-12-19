Stock festivities suspended as rate hikes loom – Markets





Asian stock markets have started the last full trading week of 2022 in a wobbly fashion, with the prospect of another interest rate hike next year dampening the holiday cheer. The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank raised rates and promised more last week, and speculation is even mounting that the Bank of Japan, which meets Monday and Tuesday, is considering a change in its ultra-dovish stance going forward. . The Japanese Nikkei fell 1% at the start of trading and the yen, which rose about 0.5% to 136.00 to the dollar, was the main driver of the calm currency trade. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.4%. Citing government sources, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday that Japan was set to change its 2% inflation targeting policy, possibly giving the central bank more leeway. “Where there is smoke, there is ultimately fire,” said Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. “The kind of news we’re getting is that the government will open the door for the BOJ to have a more flexible approach,” he said, “and that some of this over-underpricing of the yen can be reversed.” The yen has been the worst performing G10 currency this year, losing 15% against the dollar, mainly due to the spread between rising US rates and pegged Japanese rates. Japanese government bonds were sold off Monday morning. US rates were flat last week, although the Fed is pricing in further hikes as traders fear interest rates are already high enough to start hurting economic growth. The S&P 500 fell 2% last week. It is down 20% for the year and has repeatedly failed to trade sustainably above its 200-day moving average. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% in early trading in Asia. In Europe, the bond market was caught off guard by an unexpected hawkish tone from the ECB. Well-being atmosphere Softening economic data heading into the end of the year isn’t helping the mood much either, leaving markets wondering where to look for the feel-good mood that has rallied U.S. equities to the the last two weeks of December 11 for the past 15 years. . “Santa’s Gathering normally kicks off around mid-December amid festive cheer and optimism for the New Year, investment of any bonuses, low volumes and no fundraising at this time of year” , said Shane Oliver, strategist of AMP Capital. “It has tended to be weaker or less reliable in years when the market has been down year-to-date,” he added. Trade activity in Europe, Japan and the United States declined in December, surveys showed last week, maintaining bid for the safe-haven dollar and halting gains for the euro. The euro hit a six-month high of $1.0737 last week, although it last bought $1.0598. Business confidence in China also hit an all-time low. The Global Economy Survey began collecting data in January 2013 and Chinese stock markets struggled to extend a rally sparked by the relaxation of COVID controls. The Hang Seng opened regularly. Hopes of improving demand stabilized oil prices on Monday, with Brent futures up 1% at $79.93 a barrel, but barely gained for the year. Gold was flat at $1,793 an ounce. Bitcoin remained below $17,000.



