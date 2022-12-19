Asian stock markets sink on fears of global recession





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets tumbled again on Monday as investors feared the Federal Reserve and European central banks were out to provoke a recession to crush inflation.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney fell. Oil prices rose nearly $1 a barrel, but benchmark U.S. crude remained below $80.

Wall Street fell on Friday after the Fed raised its forecast for how long interest rates need to stay high to cool inflation that is near a four-decade high. The European Central Bank has warned that more rate hikes are ahead. This hawkish rhetoric points to growing pipeline risks of a global recession, Mizuho Bank’s Tan Boon Heng said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.3% to 3,127.78, despite the ruling Chinese Communist Party announcing on Friday that it will try to reverse the economic slump by boosting domestic consumption and the property market. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.1% to 27,218.28 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.7% to 19,316.58. The Kospi in Seoul was down 0.4% at 2,350.27 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was down 0.2% at 7,137.00. Singapore rose while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets fell. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index posted its second weekly decline after falling 1.1% to 3,852.36 on Friday for its third daily decline. It’s down about 19% so far this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% to 32,920.46. The Nasdaq composite fell 1% to 10,705.41. More than 80% of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index fell. Technology and healthcare stocks were among the largest weightings in the market. Microsoft fell 1.7% and Pfizer 4.1%. US inflation fell to 7.1% year on year earlier in November, from 9.1% in June, but remains painfully high. The Fed on Wednesday raised its key short-term rate by half a percentage point for its seventh hike this year. That dashed hopes that the U.S. central bank might dampen the increases amid signs of slowing inflation and economic activity. The federal funds rate is at a 15-year high of 4.25% to 4.5%. The Fed forecasts that it will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Its forecast does not call for a rate cut before 2024. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 94 cents to $75.23 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $1.82 on Friday to $74.29. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, gained $1.01 to $80.05 a barrel in London. It lost $2.17 the previous session to $79.04. The dollar fell to 136.25 yen from 136.56 yen on Friday. The euro gained $1.0609 from $1.0600.

