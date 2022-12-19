Business
Dishoom Canary Wharf recalls Iranian cafes near Bombay Stock Exchange
Prolific restaurant Dishoom has opened its first new London location in five years, with an interior designed around a ‘1970s financial fraudster’.
As with previous venues, restaurant co-founders Shamil and Kavi Thakrar partnered with architecture studio Macaulay Sinclair on the design of Dishoom Canary Wharf.
Referencing its location near many of London’s bank headquarters, the design imagines an Iranian cafe near the Bombay Stock Exchange in 1970s India.
“When we create a Dishoom, we always start with a story,” Shamil Thakrar explained.
“We imagined that the fictional owner of the restaurant was a financial fraudster from the 1970s who owns a cafe on Dalal Street near the Bombay Stock Exchange,” he told Dezeen.
“This story gave us the opportunity to experience the aesthetic and feeling of 1970s Bombay, which, as you can imagine, has a rich history of financial intrigue.”
Key to the design is the retro furniture that characterizes the entire 750 square meter restaurant.
Vintage chairs, lamps and ornaments were sourced from antique dealers in Mumbai (formerly Bombay), carefully restored and returned to the UK.
“The sourcing process for every Dishoom begins with the sourcing journey,” said Ian Roome, Managing Partner at Macaulay Sinclair.
One of the most significant finds was a vintage diamond-shaped clock, which is set in bespoke millwork as the focal point of a large bar that greets guests as they arrive.
According to Roome, this element is inspired by the lobby clock of the West End hotel in Mumbai, located in the same area as the Bombay Stock Exchange.
“The position of the 10-meter bar service is, in our opinion, the key element of the restaurant,” he told Dezeen.
“It creates an impressive focal point in the Permit Room bar, engaging customers from all angles and vantage points.”
This double-height arrival space is naturally divided into zones by different types of furnishings that include low lounge chairs, banquettes, and upholstered leather bar stools.
Rotating ceiling fans and rattan panels – two Dishoom staples – are also present here, while the backdrop is a shiny teal wall that takes inspiration from the Bombay Gymkhana.
“We did extensive research on Bombay in the 1970s,” Roome said, before rolling out a list of places in the Fort area of Mumbai that were visited as part of the design process.
“They guide every detail of the design aesthetic and tone,” he said.
The dining areas are more intimate, located under a mezzanine kitchen.
These spaces are filled with texture, thanks to parquet and patterned tile floors, paneled walls filled with retro wallpaper, and a mix of wood and marble tabletops.
Seat upholstery is available in patterned cloth and leather in shades of green, yellow, brown and red. A family room sits to one side, with colors that reference the stairwell of the Parsi Lying-In Hospital.
Dishoom restaurants, which were first launched in 2010, are based on the Iranian cafes that were once prevalent in Bombay but are now increasingly rare.
There are now six Dishooms in London, including one in a former transit shed near King’s Cross station, as well as outposts in Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester.
Shamil Thakrar explained the concept in a 2010 interview with Dezeen founder Marcus Fairs.
With Dishoom Canary Wharf, Thakrar hopes to have created a stronger sense of 1970s glamor than at any of the restaurants.
“It looks like one of the richest designs we’ve created,” he said. “The rearmost room reminds me of Air India’s first class lounge circa 1973, although I’m too young to remember that of course.”
“I also love the artwork, which again works to reinforce the character and time frame of our story’s protagonist.”
