Benchmark receives a warm welcome at the Oslo Stock Exchange





By Vince McDonagh – December 19, 2022

Aquaculture biotechnology company Benchmark Holdings debuted on the Oslo Stock Exchange’s Euronext Growth market to welcome and congratulate the market. Euronext Growth is a multilateral trading system that falls primarily outside the scope of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. It also provides a solid platform for innovative seafood-related companies looking to raise capital. At opening, the share price was set at NOK 4.5 per share, giving the company an estimated market capitalization of NOK 3.3 billion (275 million). Euronext said Benchmark is the 13th listing on Euronext Growth this year and the 16th overall on the Oslo Brs markets. The move, the company says, is the first step towards listing on Oslo’s major Brs and represents a solid foundation for its next phase of growth. The company plans to eventually exit the London Stock Exchange. Benchmark CEO Trond Williksen said: Listing on Oslo Brs is an important milestone for Benchmark which raises the company’s profile in the international aquaculture industry and strengthens the foundations for the future development and growth of the company. Benchmark states that its mission is to advance the sustainability of aquaculture by providing products and solutions in advanced genetics, nutrition and health that improve performance, growth and animal health and welfare. With a global footprint in 26 countries and a broad portfolio of products and solutions, Benchmark is involved in several major aquaculture species, including salmon, shrimp, sea bass and sea bream, and tilapia. Last month, Benchmark saw strong growth with a 27% increase in revenue, with each of its three business areas showing strong performance.

