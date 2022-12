Morning auction: No Messi magic for the markets

A preview of the day ahead in the European and global markets of Anshuman Daga Football fans enjoyed an extraordinary World Cup final on Sunday as emotion and intense drama gave way to Lionel Messi leading Argentina to victory against France in a penalty shoot-out to goal. Global markets are devoid of such dramas as investors retreat from interest rate hikes by the world’s major central banks and come to terms with weak economic growth. Asian stocks fell slightly on Monday, dampening holiday cheer, while the yen strengthened on a possible decision by the Japanese government to unveil a more flexible inflation target. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the Fed will make more interest rate hikes next year even if the economy slides into a possible recession. And although the European Central Bank has slowed the pace of its interest rate hikes, it has stressed that significant tightening is yet to come in the fight against runaway inflation. All of this means that although 2022 is shaping up to be one of the worst years for many asset classes ranging from equities to US Treasuries, few are betting on a strong recovery next year. Rate hikes in Europe are here to stay. ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said the central bank still has a longer way to go in raising interest rates than the Fed, but ultimately won’t raise rates at the same rate. level than its American counterpart. European stocks suffered losses of 3.3% last week, the worst since September, while Britain’s main index also posted its biggest weekly loss of 1.3% in two months. The STOXX 600 down 3.3% this week In corporate news, the CEO of Uniper (UN01.DE), the biggest victim of Europe’s energy crisis so far, has told shareholders to support a bailout plan planned by Berlin that will cost more than 50 billion euros ($53 billion) or else risk losing it all. And finally, Twitter CEO Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking whether he should step down as the company’s CEO, adding that he would respect the poll results. Key developments that could influence markets on Monday: Economic data: December Germany Ifo survey, Eurozone third quarter labor market Speakers: ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos speaks at the Europa Forum in Madrid ($1 = 0.9427 euros) Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jacqueline Wong Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/global-markets-view-europe-2022-12-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos