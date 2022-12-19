Stock market expected to start an uptrend: analyst





TEHRAN stock market analyst Hossein Ahmadi believes that since stock market prices have not risen in line with inflation, the market is likely to start an upward trend in the near future. Given rising exchange rates and inflation, the stock index may grow to catch up, Ahmadi told IRNA on Monday. He highlighted recent fluctuations in the stock market and added, “Over the past few weeks, we have seen some support from the government to improve the capital market and reduce fluctuations in this market, which may have been effective. to change the direction of the stock index to some extent.” Highlighting the positive features of the government’s support program for the stock market, Ahmadi noted: Insuring the shares of real people, supporting the market stabilization fund and establishing the capital guarantee fund were among the measures that have shown that the Stock Exchange Organization (SEO) has not left shareholders alone. Over the past few weeks we have seen the positive effect of the measures of the Stock Exchange Organization, and over the past two weeks we have experienced a good market situation compared to the past months, but we cannot say that market transactions have been entirely positive during this period, he said. This capital market expert pointed out that the analysis of the market situation from a technical point of view indicates the stabilization of the stock index in the channel of 1.4 million points, adding: If the stock index stabilizes in this channel for a few days, it should reach around 1.7 million points. In late October, SEO unveiled a comprehensive support package to encourage capital market activity as shareholders grew reluctant to invest in the market. One of the main measures envisaged in this package was the assurance of shareholders’ capital and dividends over the next year. Insure shares of real entities up to 1 billion rials (approximately $2,600) per person, issue subordinated warrants on shares of fixed income funds up to 400 trillion rials (approximately 1.04 billion dollars), injecting new resources into the market by sovereign wealth funds to buy shares, depositing up to 50 trillion rials (approximately $130 million) of the resources approved in the National Finance Bill for the development and stabilization of the capital market, as well as the direct and continuous coordination, supervision and control of legal entities active in the capital market, including companies and semi-governmental financial institutions, pension funds and military institutions were among the measures envisaged in the support program mentioned. The package also highlighted cooperation between the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs to manage interest rates. Increasing direct investments by SEOs in the Capital Markets Development and Stabilization Fund, limiting the activities of marketers, and suspending securities underwriting and initial offerings until further notice were also among the issues taken into account in the SEO support program. Following this support program, the market began a modest upward trend in November which continued for almost a week. TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) rose 131,000 points (10.21%) to 1.414 million points in the Iranian calendar week ended November 11. As noted, this is the largest weekly rise in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21). Last February, the government’s economic coordination headquarters also unveiled a capital market support package, which included measures such as reducing the price of petrochemical feed, lowering taxes on manufacturing enterprises, defining new regulations for the mining sector, increasing the capital of the Stock Market Stabilization Fund, controlling the release of government bonds and determining the exchange rate of banks; but this package, despite the temporary positive effects, was unable to change the general trend of the market and prevent the continued fall in stock prices. EF/MA

