Business
Stocks fall after back-to-back weekly losses
US stocks extended their rout on Monday morning after stocks posted back-to-back weekly losses for the first time since late September.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.2% at the open, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) hovered below break-even. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) fell 0.4%. Over the past week, the S&P 500 has lost 2.1%, the Dow Jones 1.7% and the Nasdaq 2.7%.
In other segments of the market, US Treasury yields rose, while the US dollar index fell. Oil rose, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rising nearly 2% to trade above $75 a barrel.
of Tesla (TSLA) stock price cut pre-market gains it came after CEO Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking if he should step down as head of the social media platform he recently acquired.
Last week, Tesla shares fell 16% marking its worst week since the start of the COVID pandemic in March 2020 due to concerns over Musk’s handling of Twitter and Tesla stock sales.
Monday moves follow a rout last week which came after Federal Reserve officials recorded an increase of half a percentage point at their overnight policy rate. Chairman Jerome Powell also stressed that the rise will continue into the new year and that policy will remain restrictive for as long as necessary to contain inflation which remains high even if it brings economic consequences.
Reducing inflation will likely require an extended period of below-trend growth and some easing of labor market conditions, Powell said in a speech Wednesday. The historical record strongly cautions against premature policy easing. We will stay the course, until the job is done.
The messages of the American central banks on a sustained and restrictive monetary policy dampened the hopes of a Santa’s Rally a steady rise in the stock market that occurs around the holiday season. With Friday’s second straight weekly decline, the S&P 500 is now down nearly 6% month-to-date.
It was a punch for the Fed and then weaker economic data and it created the image of a Fed that has been ruthless on inflation and, perhaps, negligent on the economy, not acknowledging not particularly the impact and how much damage what it has already done so far has had, Kristina Hooper, Invesco’s chief global market strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live. The general concern is that we are heading into a recession based on what the Fed has already done, and on top of that the Fed is prepared to do more.
Before the markets close for a long Christmas weekendinvestors are in a turbulent economic and income range this could offer further clues to the direction of Fed policy in the new year.
This week’s economic calendar will bring investors the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, or PCE, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, as well as another reading on GDP, a batch of data on the housing and the Conference Boards consumer confidence indicator.
Earnings from Nike (OF), General Mills (GIS), FedEx (FDX), Micron technology (IN) and Carnival Cruises (CCA) are also in the spotlight this week.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
