5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday, December 19





A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, December 14, 2022. andrew kelly | Reuters Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. The holiday blues US stock markets are on their first two-week losing streak since September. The December funk is the result of uncertainty about the economy in the short term, will there be a recession or not? and certainty about the Federal Reserve’s commitment to raising rates in its fight against inflation. “The market has been in a tug of war between better-than-dreaded economic data juxtaposed with worries about the Fed’s potential to overtighten monetary policy and push the economy into a recession,” said Art Hogan, strategist at B.Riley. wrote in a note on Friday. This week, investors will get a few more clues about the economy and the state of the consumer, like Nike and fedex the two announce their results on Tuesday. Read live market updates here. 2. SBF should waive extradition FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (2nd L) is taken away in handcuffs by Royal Bahamas Police Force officers in Nassau, Bahamas on December 13, 2022. Mario Duncanson | AFP | Getty Images It looks like Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced king of crypto, is coming home after all. Founder of bankrupt exchange FTX should drop his extradition fight on Monday to the Bahamas so he can face federal prosecution and other cases in the United States. Bankman-Fried was to remain in a Bahamian jail until his next court hearing in February. Federal prosecutors have charged him with wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and money laundering, which means he could end up spending decades in prison if he does. he is found guilty. 3. Musk loses his own Twitter poll If he keeps his word, Elon Musk’s time as CEO of Twitter could be up soon. “Should I leave the head of Twitter? I will respect the results of this poll,” the billionaire tweeted on Sunday. The poll expired on Monday morning and it showed, by a sizable margin, that Twitter users wanted him to quit. The company has been in turmoil since Musk bought it for $44 billion and took it private in October. The biggest concern for Musk, however, is the negative attention he has brought to himself and the impact it has had on his most important business, You’re here whose share price has suffered this year. 4. Mystery at sea Avatar: The Way of the Water Courtesy of Disney Co. Will “Avatar: The Way of the Water” Unleash an Avalanche of Revenue for disney ? Or will he wash? Even after James Cameron’s sequel’s first weekend at the box office, it’s hard to tell. The three-hour sci-fi fantasy epic grossed $134 million domestically during its first frame, which is a big hit but still below expectations. However, audiences gave it high marks and tended to see it in more exclusive and expensive formats. Indeed, Disney and Cameron have clarified that this film is better seen in 3D on the largest screen possible. The week of Christmas and New Year will go a long way in deciding the scale of “The Way of Water”. After all, the first “Avatar” (the highest-grossing movie of all time) and this year’s “Top Gun: Maverick” (the biggest movie of 2022) proved that a movie doesn’t need a have the biggest opening weekend to be a monster box office. Read more: 12 media executives anonymously predict the big stories of 2023 5. The drone nightmare continues A woman cries in front of the building that was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Friday, December 16, 2022. Yevgeny Maloletka | PA Russian drones attacked Kyiv again, targeting critical infrastructure before dawn on Monday. This is the third airstrike on the Ukrainian capital in six days, and it has left three areas in the region without power, according to Governor Oleksiy Kubela. Elsewhere, the Russian ruble fell to more than six-month lows against the dollar, hampered by concerns over the country’s export earnings amid sanctions and lower oil prices. Read Live War Updates here. And one more thing… Argentina captain and striker #10 Lionel Messi (C) lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy on stage as he celebrates with his teammates after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup final soccer match between l ‘Argentina and France at the Lusail stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP | Getty Images This is how the biggest sporting event in the world should end. Two of the best teams in the world, superstar Lionel Messi’s Argentina and defending champions France, put on a spectacular show in Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar. After two incredible comebacks for France in regular time and overtime, tied 3-3, Argentina won the title with a 4-2 advantage on penalties. CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Rohan Goswami, MacKenzie Sigalos, Lora Kolodny, Ashley Capoot, Sarah Whitten and Karen Gilchrist contributed to this report. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.

