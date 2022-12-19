Cloud-based relational database company MariaDB lands on the New York Stock Exchange





Cloud database company based in Ireland/California MariaDB completed its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange through its merger with SPAC vehicle Angel Pond Holdings, which will be renamed MariaDB. The merger was first announced in February, with shares expected to begin trading today as MRDB. MariaDB’s listing marks the latest step in a 12-year growth strategy that has surged on industry demand for non-hyperscaler databases that run on the open-source Linux operating system. This suggests that hyperscale clouds like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google are facing incursions from small data companies that promise a break from their locked down ecosystems and, more importantly, their data egress charges which some say hinder the scaling of cloud-side databases. MariaDB’s SkySQL cloud software is used to create open source relational databases for running cloud data services for IoT systems, smartphones, 5G and other modern technologies. The software, designed by the same developers behind MySQL, the primary programming script for relational data constructs, is said to support “any workload” at “any scale”. MariaDB claims that its customers can save up to 90% of database expenses by “migrating from legacy products.” Patrick Backmangeneral partner of open oceanMariaDB’s founding investor, said, “I’m incredibly proud of the role OpenOcean has played in this journey. After founding and investing in MariaDB, we worked hard to bring a top-notch team on board to drive it to global success. “At OpenOcean, our founding philosophy is to empower the boldest leaders in the data economy, and the MariaDB team embodies this mission perfectly. “It was a pleasure to work with such a talented and forward-thinking team who share our vision for new and emerging technologies to transform our world and people’s lives. MariaDB had amassed at least $227.2 million in funds prior to listing, most recently raising a second round of $25 million in Series C funding led by SmartFin Capital in July 2020. Besides OpenOcean, other investors in the startup have included the European Investment Bankwhich injected $27 million in mid-2017, as well as the HVAC unit of Chinese tech giant ServiceNow enterprise software company Ali Baba, Capital Intel, GP Bullhound and Finnish private equity player thesis. Michael HowardCEO of MariaDB, who will continue to lead after the IPO, said, “Today is an exciting day that marks a new chapter for MariaDB and a milestone in the cloud industry. “Our customers are increasingly coming to us because they struggle with the scalability and availability offered by hyperscalers. With MariaDB SkySQL, we deliver better price and performance while freeing businesses from the lock-in of providers with a multi-cloud offer. “I am incredibly proud to work with our talented team and our investors as we continue to build cloud success for businesses around the world.

